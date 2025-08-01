Patriots training camp notebook: Scrimmage inside the stadium on Day 9

The New England Patriots wrapped up their second week of training camp with something a little different on Friday. After spending the first eight days of camp on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, camp moved inside Gillette Stadium on Friday night for the annual in-stadium practice.

However, this wasn't the typical in-stadium practice. In past years this practice has been a glorified walkthrough. In the first year under head coach Mike Vrabel it was actually one of the higher-intensity practices so far in the form of a fully-padded scrimmage.

How does a training camp scrimmage work? We'll break it down and then get into the results in today's notebook...

Scrimmage format

Prior to the practice, the Patriots coaching staff was split up and then drafted the roster into two teams - blue and white. The blue team had Josh McDaniels calling the offense and Zak Kuhr calling the defense, while the white team had Thomas Brown and Terrell Williams in those respective roles.

Each side also had three player captains. It was Drake Maye, Christian Elliss, and Jaylinn Hawkins for the blue team and Hunter Henry, Jabrill Peppers, and Brenden Schooler for the white team. Here's a look at what the full teams were...

Once practice started, there was a focus on situational football. There were no kickoffs but teams traded full drives from various starting points on the field including their own 35-yard line, the 50, and the opposing 35-yard line. Field goals and punts were also mixed in.

Down and distance was tracked, and there were referees throwing penalty flags. One major difference was the scoring. Instead of giving points outright for touchdowns and field goals, vice president of football operations and strategy John 'Stretch' Streicher was awarding various numbers of points to the offense or defense on each play depending how much they 'won' the rep buy.

In the end, the white team came away with a 47-38 win. Let's take a look at how we got there...

Turnovers

The big thing holding back the blue team was turnovers. Of Maye's six drives half ended in turnovers.

Two were interceptions by Maye himself. On the first one he tired targeting Stefon Diggs short in a tight window, but the pass was deflected. Linebacker Robert Spillane then made a diving interception.

Maye's second pick came on his final drive. Working in a two minute drill and facing a third-and-short with the clock running, Maye tried to hit Kyle Williams on a quick hitch. However Alex Austin jumped the route and picked the ball clean for a would-be pick-six.

These two picks came after Maye had been turnover free for the start of camp. He'll now look to have a bounce-back day when the team returns to practice on Monday.

The third turnover was a Rhamondre Stevenson fumble. He got the ball punched out by cornerback Brandon Crossley, and then it was recovered by Spillane. It wasn't a live tackling practice, so a fumble stands out.

Meanwhile, the white team turned the ball over twice. Jaylinn Hawkins had both interceptions. On one play he picked off Ben Wooldridge after a throw over the middle bounced off the hands of Lan Larison. On the other, he undercut a deep ball thrown by Pop Douglas to Javon Baker on a trick play.

What worked for the quarterbacks

When Drake Maye was in a rhythm early, it was throwing to Stefon Diggs. Diggs was his top target throughout the practice, mostly on underneath throws.

Maye's touchdown pass was a deep ball. He hit Kyle Williams in the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown after Williams got open behind the defense with the help of some misdirection.

As for Joshua Dobbs, he had his deep ball highlight. He connected with Kayshon Boutte in stride down the sideline for a long touchdown.

Drops a problem for UDFAs

Some of the Patriots' rookies had drops in key moments during the scrimmage. Lan Larison had a drop that led to an interception, and Efton Chism dropped a pass while open over the middle that led to a drive stalling out on third down.

Injuries

The other major storyline to come out of Friday night was injuries. Multiple players left practice early.

Kendrick Bourne was the first player to get banged up. He got brought to the ground after catching a slant pass by Brandon Crossley, and was slow to get up. After being examined by the training staff, he returned to the locker room.

Caedan Wallace also left early. He's the latest in a line of Patriots offensive linemen to get hurt in practice - the team was already without center Garrett Bradbury and guard Sidy Sow on Friday night (plus tackle Vederian Lowe, who remains on PUP).

Finally, pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson walked off the field with trainers late in practice. Chaisson has been one of the Patriots' best players through the first two weeks of camp.

Tackle Will Campbell also seemed to get banged up at one point. He was beat on a bull rush by Truman Jones, and was slow to get up. A trainer later looked at his right foot but he told reporters after practice with a smile that he is "good."

Kickers

The in-stadium practice is always a big one for special teams, and kickers, punters, and returners get used to the sightlines and wind patterns inside Gillette Stadium.

This one in particular was big for the kickers as they battle to win the job. Neither gave any ground on Friday night, both going 3-for-3. Rookie Andy Borregales hit field goals from 42 and 53 yards (the coaches had him try the 42-yarder twice and he hit both), as well as his lone extra point. John Parker Romo hit two extra points as well as a 33-yarder late in practice, after being iced by opposing head coach Zak Kuhr.

What's next?