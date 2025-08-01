LISTEN LIVE

Are You The Next Wendy’s Junior Broadcaster?

Sponsored by Wendy’s

98.5 The Sports Hub

98.5 The Sports Hub and Wendy's are looking for the next rising star!

Tell us why your child is the team's biggest football fan and should be our next "Wendy's Junior Broadcaster".

One lucky winner will score four tickets to the game on September 28th, a visit to the broadcast booth to meet Bob Socci & Scott Zolak, autographed team merchandise, awesome Wendy's swag, and a 98.5 The Sports Hub in studio experience!

For the chance to have your child win this unforgettable experience and be the next "Wendy's Junior Broadcaster", enter below!

Entrant must be the parent/legal guardian of the Nominee. Nominee must be a child between 6 and 12 years old.

Contest Rules

Bob SoccifootballScott ZolakWendy's
98.5 The Sports HubWriter
Related Stories
Back to School Giveaway
ContestsWin $1,000 Cash for Back to School—Plus Give Back to Your Favorite Charity!98.5 The Sports Hub
A black Ford F-150 with smoke in the background
ContestsWin A Ford F-15098.5 The Sports Hub
The Back to School Bash
ContestsThe Back to School BashElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect