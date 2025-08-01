Another NFL star has requested a trade

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 15: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after sacking Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

For the second time in two days, one of the top players in the NFL has requested a trade. On Friday, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons posted on social media indicating he wants the team to deal him amid contract negotiations.

"After repeated shots at myself and all the narratives I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys," Parsons said as part of a lengthy post on social media. "My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally.”

In just four NFL seasons, Parsons has emerged as one of the top players in the NFL regardless of position. A three-time All-Pro, Parsons recorded at least 13 sacks in each of his first three NFL seasons. He had 12 last year, when he played in only 13 games.

This year Parsons is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, playing on his fifth-year option. He reported to training camp on time, but has not been taking part in practices since the first day.

At his talent level and entering his age-26 season, Parsons could be one of the most high-value players dealt in recent NFL history. There's not much precedent for a player like him being traded, but ESPN's Bill Barwell speculated this week that such a deal could involve at least one first round pick plus other top 100 picks, if not multiple first-round picks.

Then there's the matter of Parsons contract. Given his age and production, he should be a candidate to once again reset the pass rushing market. That's already happened this offseason with Myles Garrett and TJ Watt getting record-setting deals to stay with their respective teams. Parsons could become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL by the time his contract is settled.

So that begs the question, is this a deal the Patriots should be in on? Schematically Parsons is beyond fit - a player of his talent level is going to make an impact wherever he goes. But, should the Patriots be willing to part ways with such significant capital at this stage in their rebuild? They'd be giving up the ability to add multiple potential future starters for a player that did not bring much postseason success (one win in four years) to a Cowboys team with more roster talent than what the Patriots have now.