Wide receiver Mack Hollins thrown right in the mix in return from PUP

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) heads to the practice field for day one of training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Through the first two weeks of New England Patriots training camp, the competitiveness of the wide receiver room has been one of the top storylines. The rotation got more crowded on Thursday when Mack Hollins returned from PUP.

Hollins, 31, hadn't practiced since signing with the Patriots as a free agent this offseason. He was often on the field with the team in street clothes during spring practices, and hadn't been on the field this summer.

Now back in the picture, Hollins worked immediately into the rotation during Thursday's walkthrough practice. He was part of the first group of receivers on the field with quarterback Drake Maye in 11-on-11 alignment. Throughout the practice he mixed in with the other players that have been in that rotation throughout the summer - Stefon Diggs, Pop Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, and Kendrick Bourne.

For the most part, it looked like Hollins' reps didn't completely replace one player. Rather, everybody in the group had a few less snaps to get Hollins in. If anybody had a noticeably lesser workload, it was Bourne.

Granted, this was a walkthrough practice - as non-contact and non-physically demanding as things get for a training camp session. It will be interesting to see if Hollins remains as involved when the intensity picks back up, or if the team will have to ease him back in.

At 6-foot-4, 221 pounds many assume Hollins will be an 'X' receiver - as he's primarily been throughout his NFL career - for a Patriots team lacking the prototype of player that typically aligns in that spot (Williams and Boutte have gotten the majority of reps there so far this spring). While he worked a good amount from the 'X' on Thursday it wasn't exclusive, as he moved around the formation at times.

Hollins joins the Patriots after spending last season with the Buffalo Bills. In 17 games he made 13 starts catching 31 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

A seven-year NFL vet, Hollins had his best season in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders, when he was coached by current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Hollins started 16 of the 17 games for the Raiders that year, catching 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns.