Red Sox add starting pitcher just ahead of trade deadline

Dustin May #85 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on July 27, 2025.

The Boston Red Sox are adding to their rotation just ahead of the trade deadline.

According to Jeff Passan on Thursday, Boston is bringing in starting pitcher Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a last-minute deal ahead of the deadline. May pitched for the Dodgers against the Red Sox in his most recent outing last Saturday at Fenway Park, allowing four runs in five innings to take the loss.

According to Robert Murray, the Red Sox sent outfielder James Tibbs III to the Dodgers for May. Boston originally acquired Tibbs from the San Francisco Giants in the trade that sent Rafael Devers out west. MassLive's Christopher Smith added that the Red Sox also sent outfielder Zach Ehrhard to the Dodgers to complete the deal.

May is 6-7 on the 2025 season, with a 4.85 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 104 innings. He joins new teammate Steven Matz as the second player acquired by the Red Sox at the 2025 deadline.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dustin May #85 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during a game.

Once a highly touted prospect, May entered the 2020 season as the No. 35 overall prospect in baseball and No. 2 in the Dodgers system. He posted a 2.62 ERA from 2020-21, but Tommy John surgery ended his 2021 campaign early. He had to undergo another elbow surgery, a flexor tendon procedure, in 2023, which also ended his season early.

May likely slots right into the No. 5 spot in the Red Sox rotation, which already includes Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and May's former Dodgers teammate Walker Buehler.