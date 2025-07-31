Patriots training camp notebook: Walking through on Day 8

New England Patriots training camp resumed on Thursday, with a lower-tempo practice. Players were on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium for about a 90-minute session in just jerseys and shorts, without any sort of pads or helmets.

This is the second time the Patriots have held one of these walkthrough practices this summer. They also did so last Friday, in what was described as an install day.

That could be the case again this week. The Patriots will have their final practice of the week on Friday night inside Gillette Stadium. That practice is expected to be more of an up-tempo session.

With the Patriots having a walkthrough practice, there's not much in terms of performance to go off of. That being said, here are a few notes...

-Five players who had left practice in recent days with injuries were not on the field for the walkthrough. That group includes running back Antonio Gibson, offensive linemen Garrett Bradbury and Sidy Sow, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Tackle Vederian Lowe remains out on PUP.

-Wide receiver Mack Hollins returned after starting camp on PUP. Hollins immediately was working in the rotation with quarterback Drake Maye. He wasn't just at the 'X' but moved between multiple receiver positions. We'll see if his involvement stays at that level for more intense practices.

-Lan Larison got a few more reps with the top offense, with Gibson out. That was after catching his first pass from Maye in team drills on Wednesday.