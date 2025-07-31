One of the top wide receivers in the NFL is now looking for a new team

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 15: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 15, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Earlier this year New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said the team would always be looking to improve the roster, even after the traditional roster-building period of the offseason (free agency and the NFL Draft) ended. Entering the third week of training camp, the team may just have that chance.

On Thursday night, multiple reports indicated Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade. McLaurin, 29, is entering the final year of his current contract and is looking for a new deal.

At the start of camp, it was reported that McLaurin "will explore every option, including a holdout, a hold-in and a trade request." McLaurin did not report to the team at the start of camp. He's since rejoined the team but is currently on PUP in what could be considered a 'hold-in' situation. McLarin said earlier this month he wouldn't step on the field until the team made progress on a new contract, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McLaurin's request could simply be a leverage play to try to jump-start that progress. Reporting throughout his holdout has indicated he hopes to remain with Washington. At the same time, he's reportedly looking for over $30 million a year annually on his new contract.

Still, McLaurin likely has significant leverage. The Commanders are viewed by many as a true contender in 2025 after making it to the NFC Championship Game last year. McLaurin was the favorite target of now second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, whose comfort and development should still be paramount to the organization. Washington's wide receiver depth chart behind McLaurin is uninspiring, to say the least. It would be a massive blow to the Commanders' organization to move on from McLaurin at this point.

If McLaurin's request turns into more than a leverage play though, that could be great news for any wide receiver-needy team. That includes the New England Patriots, who have reportedly been trying to add a top-tier receiver in recent years. Examples include Brandon Aiyuk last year and Tee Higgins back in the spring.

This offseason the Patriots' big offseason wide receiver addition was Stefon Diggs. Diggs has a much more impressive and thorough NFL resume than other Patriots receivers in recent years, but is 31 years old and coming off of a torn ACL. The team also drafted Kyle Williams in the third round.

Now, the Patriots could potentially have a chance to add a receiver who would truly reset the depth chart. McLaurin is coming off of his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season, and he caught a career high 13 touchdowns last year.

What would it take to get a deal done? Comparable deals - both reported and official - in recent years have revolved around a second-round pick while adding one or two Day 3 picks. Sending a receiver back to Washington in this case could also be a significant part of the trade, given the Commanders' lack of talent at the position.