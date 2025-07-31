Drake Maye is making major progress in the biggest thing holding him back

FOXBOROUGH -- Is Drake Maye ready for the vaunted year-2 leap? If he wants to, he'll want to continue a critical streak he's put together throughout Patriots training camp.

Maye has yet to throw an interception.

Granted, the second-year quarterback almost should have been picked on day 1 of camp, when he heaved one deep but underthrew his target, and safety Jabrill Peppers leaped and almost came down with it. Day 2 focused more on first-down throws and simple drive-starters, and Maye was clean, efficient, and decisive.

It may have just been a coincidence that they worked on short stuff the day after Maye almost chucked one into the hands of the defense. But it was good timing, regardless. Maye has since settled in, made quick decisions, and thrown mostly thrown accurate balls. Most importantly, he hasn't just avoided turnovers, he's eliminated them.

At the same time, Maye has not been afraid to take a shot down the field when it's there for him, or to throw into tight windows. NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran presented a baseball analogy to Maye about jinxing a perfect game, but the quarterback doesn't sound like he needs his teammates to leave him alone in the dugout.

"I think it's one of those things where I'm trying to take care of the football, and maybe they could have had a few here and there," Maye said. "I think Pep [Jabrill Peppers] maybe should have had one in the first practice. I joked with him about it. But yeah, I think that's a goal of ours to secure the football. And I think not trying to, like I said, yeah, throw off the perfect game or no-hitter, but I think that's part of it. I'm not scared to throw it. I'm still not gun-shy."

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during 2025 training camp.

Maye has already proven capable of making big plays down the field, with both his arm and legs. He's spent a little time working on plays that take advantage of his running ability. But the most striking evolution in Maye's play style has been his tendency to stay behind the line of scrimmage when he escapes pocket pressure and remain a passer.

The best example of that evolution came on day 4 of camp on July 26. Maye rolled right as the pocket pushed back on him, then launched a 60-yard bomb on the run that landed safely in the hands of Pop Douglas for a touchdown.

But through all of Maye's progress through Patriots training camp, the biggest development is what he's not doing, as opposed to what he is doing. He's taking care of the football. That is an essential trait for any franchise quarterback, anyone with hopes of winning a lot of games and going on playoff runs. It's too early to talk playoffs with this team, but Maye, like those watching the offense this summer, sense an upward trajectory, as joint practices and the preseason approach.

"I mean, that's what you hope," Maye said. "I think I'm trying to come from this offense, kind of take the next steps as we go. And I think the real test will be when the games come and when we get in these joint practices. So, I'm looking forward, and I'm proud of the work we've done and I feel good. I feel it’s a good spot. But I think there’s still a lot of work left."

Maye's decision-making and ball security were the biggest questions for him entering camp. And though it's still July, and we're barely through two weeks, nobody on the Pats beat would have bet that he made it through eight practices without turning the ball over.