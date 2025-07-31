Celtics could lose impactful Summer League player to European team

Charles Bassey, who played for the Celtics in the NBA Summer League, has reportedly gained interest from multiple European teams. Partizan Belgrade, a Serbian club, are in the lead to sign the Nigerian center, his agent told Meridian Sport.

Bassey flashed an impressive skill set for a big man in a three-game summer league tryout for the Celtics. He averaged 15.3 points and 11.0 rebounds – tied for a league best – in 21.3 minutes per game during his three contests in Las Vegas. Although the 6-foot-10 center did not attempt a 3-pointer, Bassey’s splits were efficient with a 70.4 shooting percentage – while averaging 9.0 field goals a game – and a perfect free throw percentage on 2.7 attempts per outing.

"Charles is honored by the interest of Basketball Club Partizan,” agent Mark McNeil told Meridian Sport, per a rough Google translation. “He is definitely considering the offer and will continue discussions with the club and his agent. Other European clubs have contacted him, but Partizan is his priority right now."

Drafted 53rd overall out of Western Kentucky by Philadelphia in 2021, Bassey has struggled to find a consistent NBA role, despite playing three seasons with San Antonio, where he signed a two-way contract in 2022 after he was waived by Philadelphia. He has averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in his 113 NBA games.

There is a very realistic possibility Bassey could contend for minutes in Boston, if he and the Celtics agree to a contract.

The Celtics only have four big men on their roster, as Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman are the only returning centers currently rostered from a season ago. The franchise signed Luka Garza to a fully-guaranteed two-year, $5.5 million contract in free agency. After losing Luke Kornet to the Spurs, the Celtics have only three players who are 6-foot-10 or taller: Miles Norris, who is on a two-way deal; Queta; and Garza. Bassey could be the fourth.

It’s still unclear what Al Horford’s plans are, despite reports surfacing throughout the offseason linking him to different teams – mainly Golden State – while also contemplating retirement. Horford, who turned 39 years old in June, still could return to Boston.