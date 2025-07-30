There’s a new deadline target of note for Red Sox

Dreams of someone like Twins ace Joe Ryan landing in Boston by Thursday's MLB trade deadline may seem dead. But that doesn't mean that there isn't pitching still available to Craig Breslow and his surging Red Sox squad.

And Boston's search for rotation help has led them to watching Pittsburgh with a keen eye, and with Pirates starter Mitch Keller on their radar, according to the newest report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Noah Hiles.

“Multiple teams still remain interested, with the Yankees, Cubs, Mets and Red Sox all having reached out,” Hiles wrote with the trade deadline less than two days away for the league. “The Pirates could also look to move Keller this offseason, a notion one source claims could give the club better odds of landing an established big-league hitter in return."

In the second year of a five-year, $77 million contract signed just before the start of the 2024 season, Keller has posted a 4-10 record with a career-best 3.69 ERA through 22 starts with the Pirates this season. Keller's 15 quality starts are also tops among all Pirates, and tied for the most in all of baseball.

The 29-year-old Keller has also fanned 100 batters through 127 innings this season, which is a noticeable dip from his career norm (his 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings is the lowest rate since he became a full-time big leaguer), while his 3.44 FIP is the best of his career over that same aforementioned span.

Jul 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) and pitcher Mitch Keller (23) make their way in to play the Cardinals at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

In possession of a six-pitch arsenal — and with a seldom-used cutter giving Keller a seventh pitch option in his deck — Keller seems the kind of pitcher any club's pitching coach would love to sink their teeth into in pursuit of refining some small things to maximize performance. And a quick look under the hood tells you that it'd almost be a requirement for any team, with batters making noteworthy contact on Keller's pitches this season, even if the barrel rate of that contact hasn't been strong enough to not completely unravel his season.

But, again, things could go south in a hurry if Keller overuses the four-seamer and/or if his more 'stuff' kind of pitches do not dip out of the zone enough.

With that in mind, Keller, while an All-Star for the Pirates in 2023, is not the kind of pitcher that projects as a Ryan-esque addition to Boston's rotation, and would more likely be a back-of-the-rotation type that slots in behind Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, and maybe even Lucas Giolito. Of course, with the Red Sox struggling to get quality outings at the back of that rotation and with that rotation struggling to stay healthy, that may be enough to make him a need.

The problem within that is that the Pirates are asking for a 'steep' return on any Keller trade given the aforementioned team control that comes with his contract, and that team control means they don't have to force a move now.

In essence, if there's a bidding war, there may be no winning if the Red Sox are indeed as 'cost aware' as they appear to be leading into the deadline.

Jul 8, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) pitches during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

As far as what the Pirates could want from Boston in exchange for Keller, there's no denying that Pittsburgh could use help all over their lineup. But the Pirates' Ben Cherington has also talked about getting things going as early as next season, meaning that the Bucs could want players that are MLB ready or damn close to being ready by the start of next season.