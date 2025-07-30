Red Sox add another catcher to depth chart

Jun 30, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles catche Gary Sanchez (99) replaces Baltimore Orioles catcher Chadwick Tromp (not pictured) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have been linked to potential catching help all deadline month.

And though Craig Breslow and the Red Sox still have some time to get that kind of deal done, the Red Sox did fortify their depth at the position Tuesday, with veteran catcher Chadwick Tromp signed to a minor-league deal.

In action for 28 games for Triple-A Norfolk (the top minor-league affiliate of the Orioles) this season, Tromp has hit .250 with a .330 on-base percentage and .700 OPS, and has hit three home runs and totaled RBIs.

Tromp's move to the Red Sox organization comes less than a week after the 30-year-old elected for free agency instead of Baltimore's outright assignment back to the minors after he was activated off the injured list.

In action for eight MLB games this season between Atlanta and Baltimore, Tromp has gone 3-for-21 (.143) with a solo home run to his name.

A veteran of 67 MLB games since 2020 behind stints with the Giants, Braves, and Orioles, Tromp has a career .221 batting average, along with six home runs and 23 RBIs, as well as 11 doubles.

Since signing with the Red Sox, the Aruban-born Tromp has reported to Triple-A Worcester, where he'll split duties with Seby Zavala (.150, six home runs, 18 RBIs in 42 games for the Woo Sox). Tromp is the second catcher signed by the club since coming out of the All-Star break, with Ronaldo Hernandez also signed to a minor-league contract this month. With Tromp signed and in Worcester, the club has assigned Hernandez to Double-A Portland.