FOXBOROUGH -- The longer Patriots training camp goes on, the more comfortable Drake Maye looks under center.

The Pats' second-year quarterback played fast and consistently threw accurate balls during 11-on-11 drills in Wednesday's practice in Foxborough. Maye also spread the ball around, as he went 10-of-13 while completing passes to Stefon Diggs (3), Pop Douglas (2), Kyle Williams, Hunter Henry, Kayshon Boutte, Lan Larison, and Austin Hooper. His incompletions were a throwaway, a miscue by the receiver (more on that below), and a pass breakup.

Maye also had to work around pressure up front, as the offensive line remains a concern. But Wednesday was one of the most clear indications yet of Maye covering up for a collapsing pocket.

The quarterback may get the first "up" for Wednesday, but around him, there have been ups and downs on each side of the ball. We'll get into those more below. Here are 10 players that stood out on day 7 of Patriots training camp...

QB Drake Maye

Maye's best throw in 11-on-11 came to Williams, a drop in the bucket about 40 yards down the field for a would-be "touchdown" with cornerback D.J. James in coverage. On one rep, he essentially spiked the ball on a broken play. He did a good job sidestepping pressure while keeping his eyes downfield.

In other words, Maye is starting to show signs of a true franchise quarterback, a guy that can make up for flaws around him. That's especially going to have to be the case for the O-line, which is beleaguered by injuries and may have to start two rookies.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during 2025 training camp.

Perhaps most importantly, Maye has rarely put the ball in danger. He had one throw that should've been intercepted on day 1 and had another practice when he sprayed the ball downfield. But overall, it's been a very good camp for Maye, and if he can keep this up, there's reason for optimism for him going into the season.

OT Will Campbell

Unfortunately for the fourth overall pick, Campbell gets a nod for his worst practice of camp so far. Campbell held his own in his first 1-on-1 rep against Keion White, but his rookie former LSU teammate, Bradyn Swinson, blew right by his inside shoulder on the second rep.

It got worse for Campbell in 11-on-11, when K'Lavon Chaisson beat him for pressure multiple times. It's that inside shoulder that is a real area of concern for Campbell, who also struggled with outside-to-inside fakes in college. That's at least partly related to his arm length, as he can get caught leaning outside too much to overcompensate.

There's still a long way to go, and Campbell has had a solid camp overall. He's been good in the run game and stands up to power rushes well. But he's definitely had some down moments, especially against pure speed and inside moves, and Wednesday was filled with them.

WR Kyle Williams

Williams had the aforementioned touchdown, when Maye hit him in stride. But the rookie also couldn't hold onto a pass that cornerback Alex Austin broke up. And his worst miscue came when he got boxed out on a back-shoulder attempt. The ball was in the right place, and Williams was not.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) makes a catch during 2025 training camp.

The rookie has had a true roller coaster of a camp, but he's continually getting his share of reps with the starting offense. If his summer is any indication, we could be in for some serious ups and downs when Williams is on the field.

RB Lan Larison

Larison got a look with the starting offense in 11-on-11, and even caught a swing pass from Maye and took it around the edge with decent burst. Based on his pure usage, Larison may be gaining traction on the running back depth chart. We're still putting him behind Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, and Antonio Gibson, but if they're keeping a fourth back on the main roster, Larison feels like their guy right now.

OL Jared Wilson

Wilson continues to be arguably the best, most consistent rookie on the team. We might have to start grading him on a curve, because we're beyond him standing out just by getting reps. But it does appear that Wilson has risen to the top spot in the left guard competition, and he won both his reps in 1-on-1 against defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms. Wherever Wilson ends up playing, it appears that the Pats have a find in the third-round pick out of Georgia.

LB Bradyn Swinson

The rookie has started to make plays over the last two practices. Most notably was when he swiped right by Campbell's inside shoulder during 1-on-1's. Swinson is still having trouble elevating above the No. 3 defensive lineup, as Harold Landry (limited Wednesday), White, and Chaisson have been the clear top edge-rushing options. The Patriots are being patient with Swinson, but he's stuck out with his speed rushing since the pads went on.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots defensive end Bradyn Swinson (43) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium.

LB K'Lavon Chaisson

Realistically, Chaisson is still no more than a situational sub-rusher who will take advantage of favorable matchups and occasionally pop for a big game. But he's having a great camp so far, and he's the one that's given Campbell the most consistent trouble with his speed. On Wednesday, he showed a good adjustment as he beat Campbell with an outside-to-inside move. Lock Chaisson in for a role on this defense, as he's been one of the most consistent overall players at Patriots training camp.

CB D.J. James

With Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis still out, the Patriots have spots to figure out at outside corner. Alex Austin is emerging as a clear replacement starter, and James appeared to pass Marcellas Dial for the other spot opposite Austin. James gave up the TD to Williams on Wednesday, but on Tuesday he made a pass breakup against Joshua Dobbs/Javon Baker. James, a 2024 sixth-round pick of the Seahawks who signed a futures contract with the Patriots in January, has a chance to emerge as a depth corner on the 2025 squad.

C Ben Brown

With veteran center Garrett Bradbury out after getting banged up in Tuesday's practice, Brown stepped up as the starting center in 11-on-11, with Wilson next to him at left guard. Brown had a mixed bag in 1-on-1s, with a loss to Khyiris Tonga but a win over Jacquelin Roy, and thankfully avoided any snapping issues. If this keeps up, it appears the Patriots prefer to keep Wilson at left guard, and if he's still a future center, then Brown has replaced Bradbury as the placeholder.

C Alec Lindstrom