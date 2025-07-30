Patriots add 2 tight ends in series of roster moves

Tight end Tyler Davis #84 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball after a catch during a game.

The New England Patriots signed a pair of tight ends and a center to the 90-man roster on Wednesday, while waiving a tackle, receiver, and running back.

Tyler Davis and Cole Fotheringham are the two new faces at tight end for the Patriots. They join a crowded depth chart that already includes Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jaheim Bell, Gee Scott Jr., Jack Westover, and CJ Dippre.

Davis, 28, was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round in 2020. He hasn't played in an NFL game since 2022, and spent the past two seasons on the Green Bay Packers practice squad.

Fotheringham spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023, when Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the head coach. The 27-year-old spent some of the offseason with the Denver Broncos, but was waived on June 5.

Despite the Patriots recently placing fullback Brock Lampe on injured reserve, it's unclear whether they would consider either Davis or Fotheringham for that position.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tight end Cole Fotheringham #85 of the Las Vegas Raiders practices during 2022 training camp.

Center Alec Lindstrom recently signed with the Patriots amid an injury to veteran Garrett Bradbury, whose status for the future is unclear. Ben Brown was elevated to the starting center role in 11-on-11 drills during Wednesday's training camp practice, while rookie third-round pick Jared Wilson entered the league as a center out of Georgia.

As a corresponding move, the Patriots waived tackle Yasir Durant with an injury designation. They also waived wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee and running back Trayveon Williams.