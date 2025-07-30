Patriots rookies get their first Madden ratings

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) look on before the start of drills at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Ahead of the new Madden 26 game releasing next month, EA Sports has started to roll out the Madden ratings for this year's game. After starting with this year's '99 Club' on Monday, the next drop was the full list of rookie ratings.

In total, 16 of the Patriots' 25 rookies got ratings, including all 11 draft picks. While NFL training camp rosters are made up of 90 players, Madden rosters are capped at 75 players. Any players who didn't get a rating will get one if they make the team.

As for the players that did get a rating, here's the list...

T Will Campbell: 79

RB TreVeyon Henderson: 76

K Andres Borregales: 73

WR Kyle Williams: 72

LB Bradyn Swinson: 71

S Craig Woodson: 71

DT Joshua Farmer: 71

IOL Jared Wilson: 69

WR Efton Chism: 68

LS Julian Ashby: 65

CB Kobee Minor: 65

T Marcus Bryant: 64

LB Cam Riley: 63

TE CJ Dippre: 62

OL Jack Conley: 62

QB Ben Wooldridge: 57

Fourth-overall pick Will Campbell is tied as the fifth-best rookie in the game. He's the highest-rated rookie offensive lineman, two points ahead of Armand Membou and Tyler Booker.

At running back TreVeyon Henderson comes in third among rookies behind Ashton Jeanty (83 overall) and Omarion Hampton (77). Both Jeanty and Hampton were first-round picks.

Both Patriots special teamers are also tied for the best at their respective positions. Julian Ashby becomes the first Patriots long snapper to get a rating - in the past Madden didn't have a position for long snappers and counted them as low-rated tight ends.

One player who could be in for a quick update (Madden updates the ratings weekly once the season starts based on performance on the field) is Jared Wilson. Wilson is tied for ninth among all interior offensive linemen, but has seemingly made progress in winning the Patriots' starting left guard job so far in camp.

League-wide, Jacksonville Jaguars second-overall pick Travis Hunter is the highest rated rookie with an 84 overall. Just behind him is Las Vegas Raiders sixth-overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty (83) and then New York Giants third overall pick Abdul Carter (81). Cleveland Browns fifth-overall pick Mason Graham (80) rounds out the group ahead of Campbell.