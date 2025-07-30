Patriots keeping rookie Bradyn Swinson busy stocking the snack drawers

How would you rate the Patriots' snack game?

That's based on what rookie linebacker Bradyn Swinson revealed in his post-practice press conference at Pats training camp in Foxborough. It sounds like the rookie "hazing" traditions have gotten a little lighter and more fun, because one of Swinson's primary duties is keeping the snacks well-stocked.

The rookie sounded like he could've gone for hours going over everyone's favorites. Swinson himself prefers Gushers, a staple of second grade lunch bags. He also makes runs for fruit snacks, Chex Mix, sunflower seeds, and ... Nilla Wafers?

Oh, and Essentia electrolyte water. That's for veteran Harold Landry, who apparently vacuums those up no problem.

"Harold runs through Essentia like he's breathing oxygen, I don't understand it," Swinson quipped. "I've probably refilled him six or seven times. But I'm enjoying doing it. It's a blessing to be here, so, I'll do whatever they tell me to do."

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots defensive end Bradyn Swinson (43) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium.

Swinson isn't just showing out for his teammates in the snack drawers. He's been making plays on the field too, especially this week, as the full pads have come on. He hasn't elevated beyond a reserve role just yet, as teammates like Landry, Keion White, and K'Lavon Chaisson lock down their speed pass-rush roles.

But that could give Swinson plenty of time to develop his game. He flashed on Wednesday by cleanly beating his former LSU teammate Will Campbell in 1-on-1s. So his football game is coming along.