Patriots add local center after Tuesday offensive line injuries

After starting center Garrett Bradbury got hurt on Tuesday, the New England Patriots signed Alec Lindstrom on Wednesday.

Alex Barth
Oct 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom (72) warms up prior to a game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

For the second day in a row, the New England Patriots are adding a former UFL player. On Wednesday the team signed center Alec Lindstrom, as first reported by James Larsen of Pro Football Network. Lindstrom was on the field with the team for Wednesday's training camp practice wearing No. 61.

Lindstrom, 27, joins the Patriots after spending the last two seasons with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL. In 2024 he moved between center and right guard, then was the team's starting center last year. He allowed seven pressures and was called for five penalties in 10 games.

Prior to his stint in the UFL Lindstrom Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Jets. He appeared in one game for the Jets in 2024 in a special teams role.

This is also a local signing for the Patriots. Lindstrom is from Dudley, Mass. and attended Shepherd Hill Regional High School. He then played collegiately at Boston College, where he earned All-ACC honors three times (third-team in 2019, first-team in 2020 and 2021). His brother Chris Lindstrom currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons and also attended BC.

The Patriots signed Lindstrom after facing a run of injuries on the offensive line on Tuesday. That includes center Garrett Bradbury, who appeared to suffer a leg injury late in the day. Bradbury was not on the field for the start of Wednesday's practice.

In order to get Lindstrom on the roster the Patriots will need to make a corresponding move. The team is currently full at 90 players, after signing linebacker R.J Moten and placing fullback Brock Lampe on IR on Tuesday.

