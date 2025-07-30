Joe Mazzulla talks shop with Mike Vrabel at Patriots training camp

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the New York Knicks during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

When Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla captured a 2-0 series lead against the Orlando Magic in April, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel sat courtside with team owner Robert Kraft.

With training camp underway, Wednesday was a chance for Mazzulla to repay the favor and learn from an experienced head coach.

Mazzulla emerged from the stairway that connects the Patriots’ locker room to their practice field with Vrabel and his son, Michael Harden, who is an outside linebacker at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood. The pair got to connect and talk about coaching before the Patriots got underway with their seventh practice of camp in Foxborough.

"Joe's fantastic,” Vrabel said. “I just appreciate him just from the time that I got here, reaching out. We probably [have] different personalities, and I think that that's probably the thing I appreciate most about him. He's always trying to learn and gain knowledge, different ways about building a team, about strategy, about scheme, about inspiring players to do their job better. So, I always love my conversations with him, and I'm excited that he could come out here with his son today."

Learning different perspectives on coaching is typical for Mazzulla, who even spent eight days in the Costa Rican jungle to learn from chess prodigy Josh Waitzkin after losing Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference finals. The next season, the Celtics won the NBA Finals.

“The four people that have these jobs (in Boston) for however long they have it, there’s got to be a brotherhood there,” Mazzulla said in a press scrum after he invited Vrabel to a February Celtics practice. “There’s got to be communication and understanding of we’re all carrying a responsibility to compete at a high level and bring championships to this city. So you’ve got to learn from each other and have that perspective.”