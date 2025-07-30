Disappointing rookie year not impacting Ja’Lynn Polk’s mindset

It was clearly apparent that New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk came up short of expectations as a rookie in 2024. The second-round pick finished his first NFL season with just 12 catches and 87 yards in 15 games, with two catches over his final nine games.

Asked on Wednesday what lessons he learned from last year to take into this season, Polk said "we're learning each and every day. So, I'm going in with a new focus, a reset this season and coming in excited and ready to go ball."

However, asked further about his 'new' focus, Polk stated his mindset hasn't really changed.

"I mean, everything's pretty much the same," he said when asked how his mindset has changed. "Working hard each and every day, you know, trying to earn a role and go out there and play for the team."

Polk, 23, gave a similar answer when asked about how his game has changed on the field.

"I don't really think nothing's really different," he said. "I just got my foot in the water that first year. So now when I get the opportunity to get going, we're going to make it happen."

Part of the reason Polk may not be overreacting to his rookie season is he's trying to put it in the rear view mirror. Asked if he acknowledges his rookie year did not live up to expectations, he said he's already moved on.

"I don't go off the narrative of what people think of me. I know who I am and I know the work that I put in each and every day to go out there and help this team win," Polk replied when asked why he hasn't changed his approach. "So I'm gonna keep working hard each and every day. I'm going to keep going into my preparation and applying it out there on the field. So yeah, that's what gonna I'm keep doing."

"I don't even think about last year," he answered when pressed with a follow-up. "We got a new staff, new team, energy's great around here. So I'm here now, I'm stepping each foot forward, I'm keeping my faith in the Lord and Jesus. He's been with me throughout the whole entire way and I'm going to keep my faith strong and keep working."

Heading into Year 2, Polk was limited in spring practices coming off of offseason shoulder surgery. He then missed the first four days of training camp with minor muscle tightness.

Back at practice since Monday, Polk is working his way towards earning a roster spot with the team. As he does he faces a crowded room, which creates a rare instance where a Year 2 second-round pick is considered a bubble player.

Despite that competition, Polk's focus remains internal. "No, I think I'm in a fight with myself," Polk said when asked if he feels he's fighting for a roster spot. "I'm competing with myself each and every day. Trying to be better than I was yesterday. So as long as I got that mindset, I'm going to be great."