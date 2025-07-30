LISTEN LIVE

Disappointing rookie year not impacting Ja’Lynn Polk’s mindset

Patriots wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk discussed his mindset heading into his second NFL season.

Alex Barth
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (1) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It was clearly apparent that New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk came up short of expectations as a rookie in 2024. The second-round pick finished his first NFL season with just 12 catches and 87 yards in 15 games, with two catches over his final nine games.

Asked on Wednesday what lessons he learned from last year to take into this season, Polk said "we're learning each and every day. So, I'm going in with a new focus, a reset this season and coming in excited and ready to go ball."

However, asked further about his 'new' focus, Polk stated his mindset hasn't really changed.

"I mean, everything's pretty much the same," he said when asked how his mindset has changed. "Working hard each and every day, you know, trying to earn a role and go out there and play for the team."

Polk, 23, gave a similar answer when asked about how his game has changed on the field.

"I don't really think nothing's really different," he said. "I just got my foot in the water that first year. So now when I get the opportunity to get going, we're going to make it happen."

WATCH: Barth joins Felger & Mazz after Patriots practice

Part of the reason Polk may not be overreacting to his rookie season is he's trying to put it in the rear view mirror. Asked if he acknowledges his rookie year did not live up to expectations, he said he's already moved on.

"I don't go off the narrative of what people think of me. I know who I am and I know the work that I put in each and every day to go out there and help this team win," Polk replied when asked why he hasn't changed his approach. "So I'm gonna keep working hard each and every day. I'm going to keep going into my preparation and applying it out there on the field. So yeah, that's what gonna I'm keep doing."

"I don't even think about last year," he answered when pressed with a follow-up. "We got a new staff, new team, energy's great around here. So I'm here now, I'm stepping each foot forward, I'm keeping my faith in the Lord and Jesus. He's been with me throughout the whole entire way and I'm going to keep my faith strong and keep working."

Heading into Year 2, Polk was limited in spring practices coming off of offseason shoulder surgery. He then missed the first four days of training camp with minor muscle tightness.

Back at practice since Monday, Polk is working his way towards earning a roster spot with the team. As he does he faces a crowded room, which creates a rare instance where a Year 2 second-round pick is considered a bubble player.

Despite that competition, Polk's focus remains internal. "No, I think I'm in a fight with myself," Polk said when asked if he feels he's fighting for a roster spot. "I'm competing with myself each and every day. Trying to be better than I was yesterday. So as long as I got that mindset, I'm going to be great."

Ahead of Polk on the depth chart Stefon Diggs, Pop Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and rookie Kyle Williams all look to be preparing for regular roles. Mack Hollins also figures to be in line for a roster spot assuming he's activated off PUP for Week 1. That's five spots right there, with Kendrick Bourne also getting regular reps with the top offense. Meanwhile, UDFA Efton Chism and Polk's fellow 2024 draft pick Javon Baker have flashed at times this summer as well.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
New England Patriots defensive end Bradyn Swinson (43) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium.
NFLPatriots keeping rookie Bradyn Swinson busy stocking the snack drawersMatt Dolloff
Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) look on before the start of drills at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots rookies get their first Madden ratingsAlex Barth
Tight end Tyler Davis #84 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball after a catch during a game.
NFLPatriots add 2 tight ends in series of roster movesMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect