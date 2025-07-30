Reiss: Drake Maye holds the Patriots’ fortunes in his hands

Like it or not, the success or failure of the Patriots in this upcoming season might reside solely on the shoulders of one player, second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Even though the Patriots hired Mike Vrabel to spearhead the turnaround of the franchise, an NFL coach can only do so much from the sideline. The players dictate the outcome of the games on any given Sunday, but no position on the field plays as big of a role in that as the quarterback. As Mike Reiss of ESPN told 98.5 The Sprots Hub's Zolak and Bertrand on Tuesday, "This team is going to go as Drake [Maye] goes. I think he's having a very good camp."

Maye needs to be having a good camp. The obstacles that the second-year player faced just a year ago are mostly gone. His new head coach has a career winning percentage of .538, and along with that was also named as the 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year. Vrabel will put Maye in positions to succeed, but the quarterback will need to take advantage of those opportunities when given to him.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (center, blue vest) huddles the team during 2025 minicamp.

Part of the way the signal caller will be able to do that is by utilizing the new skill position players on the team. Last season, when Maye was a rookie, the team failed to have a single wide receiver who had amassed 1,000 yards before in a season. Maye doesn't have that issue anymore with Stefon Diggs on the roster.

Diggs, who up until last year when he injured his knee, had 6 straight seasons where the former all-pro had broken that threshold. The Patriots didn't just stop with Diggs though; in this past draft, the team used their first four picks on the offensive side of the ball. Not only does Maye have experienced coaches behind him, but he also has more talented players next to him in the huddle.