Caedan Wallace is loving his new role with the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH -- The Patriots thought they'd drafted a tackle. It turns out they may have landed a guard.

And no, we're not talking about Will Campbell. It's second-year pro Caedan Wallace that has played almost exclusively at that spot throughout Patriots training camp, after lining up at both tackle spots at times in his rookie year in 2024. Wallace mostly played right tackle at Penn State. While he mixed in "sparingly" at left guard, and played the position at the East-West Shrine Bowl, he's entering uncharted territory in New England.

Could the 2024 third-round pick, once considered for even left tackle as a rookie, emerge as the answer to the Pats' left guard question?

Wallace, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds with 34-inch arms, has the size and length to play any spot on the line, but is perhaps a little small for a tackle. Head coach Mike Vrabel seems to believe that Wallace's skill set makes him a good fit for the interior.

"Big, strong, powerful kid, and just looking to put everybody in an opportunity for them to excel and a place to compete, which he's done," Vrabel said of Wallace's transition to left guard. "I would say that he's been headed in the right direction these last couple days since we put pads on. I think he's gotten more comfortable. I think he's – they all have – everybody's going to make mistakes, but I think that there's been a lot of really positive plays and then continue to move forward."

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (70) waits for the snap of the ball during a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Wallace said he first heard from the Patriots about the plan to move him to guard at the end of OTAs. For reasons to be explained later, the second-year pro had no issues with the change and has embraced it.

"I just got a phone call, and they wanted to talk to me about it. I said, 'Sure," Wallace said after practice Wednesday. "They called me in, talked about it, hit the ground running."

There's a simple reason for Wallace to be excited about switching to left guard, and that's the consistently physical nature of the position. Tackles need to worry more about angles and footwork, while guards can maul people. Despite being a solid athlete with good footwork in his own right, Wallace fancies himself more of the mauling type.

"I like hitting people," Wallace said. "And at tackle, you need to think more. At guard, you can kind of fire off and get your face in stuff more."

Wallace has mixed in with the starters at times during 11-on-11 drills, but he's still mainly the No. 2 left guard, while rookie Jared Wilson has quickly ascended to the top spot. But if and when Wilson is ready to take over at center, Wallace feels like the next man up, as Cole Strange has gone backward.

Beyond consistency and improvement, the quality that could ultimately win Wallace the left guard job is his enthusiasm for it. This change feels like one that hit the right notes, and could pay off at a position of need and an open competition at camp.