Bruins top prospect James Hagens makes his decision for 2025-26 season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: James Hagens walks to the stage after being drafted by the Boston Bruins with the number seven overall pick during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater on June 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

If you want to see Bruins prospect James Hagens this fall, you'll have to make your way out to Boston College's Conte Forum, as Hagens has seemingly officially committed to playing his sophomore season for the Eagles.

"I want to be able to win a Beanpot, be able to win a national championship," Hagens, who is currently playing for Team USA at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Minnesota, told NHL.com this week. "Everyone has their roles, but our team goal is winning. That's what we want to do. We fell short last year, but it's hopefully going to happen this year."

This is similar to what Hagens said in his first chat with the assembled Bruins media after Boston selected him with the No. 7 overall pick last month.

And, really, it's confirmation of the obvious.

But the latest outlining of the 2025-26 objectives from Hagens comes almost a month after Hagens added a little bit of uncertainty to his future when he said that he was going to meet with Bruins brass after development camp and go over their next steps together. The Bruins, even with the excitement of Hagens leading their development camp, have always done their part to preach patience when it comes to Hagens, as electrifying a talent as he may be.

"There will be no hurry to try and fast-track James [but] I'd say that about every player," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said following the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, with Hagens currently standing as the highest pick of his 11-draft run as the Black and Gold's general manager. "If somewhere between now and then that changes, and we feel differently about it as we're evaluating, we may make that decision. I know he'd like to play right away.

"I'm sure every guy that was drafted [in round one] thinks they might be able to play in the National Hockey League, but we'll allow that to take a more natural course and make the right decision for James and the organization."

Speaking to that patience, the Bruins acknowledged that they would have the ability to have Hagens attend training camp this fall, but noted that it would interrupt his school schedule and thus wouldn't be considered a real option by the club, especially since he'd be unable to play in exhibition games.

A true freshman at BC a season ago, Hagens was given top-line minutes, and posted 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games for the Eagles. But the Eagles lost to rival Boston University in the Beanpot championship game and were eliminated by Denver in the regional final, which denied them of a spot in the Frozen Four and obviously knocked them out of the national championship picture.

And given how strong of a club the Eagles were in 2024-25 (they were the No. 1 ranked team in the country throughout much of the season), it's no wonder that Hagens and the other returning members of last year's team feel that they have some unfinished business both locally and nationally.

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward James Hagens (10) skates against the University of New Hampshire during the second period at Conte Forum. (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

From a Bruins (and BC) point of view, the goal for Hagens as an individual in 2025-26 is to have more nights where he outright dominates play like he's shown he can against his peers. Especially now that he's not deferring to linemates like Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, both of whom ended their collegiate careers with that loss to Denver and have since jumped to the NHL.

If that happens, there's a good to strong chance that the 18-year-old Hagens makes the jump to the pro game in the spring, potentially ending his season in Boston, and as a member of the Bruins. That's probably the best case scenario for Hagens himself, too, with the Long Island native repeatedly noting during the post-draft process that he'd like to be in the NHL as soon as possible.