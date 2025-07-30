Bruins prospect hits another bump in the road

MONTREAL, QC – NOVEMBER 26: A detail of the Boston Bruins logo is seen during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on November 26, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 8-1.

The already-bumpy hockey journey for Bruins prospect Cole Spicer has hit yet another obstacle, and perhaps its most notable one yet.

The latest has come with word that Spicer will not return to NCAA competition and play for Arizona State University in 2025-26 as originally intended, and with the Sun Devils outright 'moving on' from the 21-year-old, according to Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald.

Spicer, who dealt with health issues and was later deemed academically ineligible and left the University of Minnesota-Duluth midway through the 2023-24 season, is coming off a campaign that featured nine goals and 35 points in 37 games for USHL Dubuque.

But, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Spicer's split from ASU has nothing to do with any related to academics, and everything to do with Spicer's "significant injury issues."

During his time at Duluth, Spicer dealt with concussion issues, and was even diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome during his recovery. Those issues led to mental health issues and ultimately his decision to step away from hockey for a bit before returning to Boston for development camp in 2024.

A separate, independent source confirmed to 98.5 The Sports Hub that Spicer's road back from those concussion issues has been a difficult one, and has not come without setbacks. It is currently unclear what is the next step for Spicer's hockey career, the source confirmed.

The latest update on Spicer also comes after the 2022 fourth-round pick did not attend Bruins development camp earlier this month, and with Spicer not even listed on the camp roster in any fashion.

While the 21-year-old Spicer has officially aged out of USHL play, it is worth noting that he does have two years of NCAA eligibility left, assuming he is indeed healthy enough to return to hockey.