The Patriots are once again without a fullback

When Josh McDaniels was hired as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator back in the winter, there was speculation that could mean the team would return to using a traditional fullback. That belief was reinforced when the team signed UDFA fullback Brock Lampe, and gave him reps with the top offense for the start of training camp.

However, if the Patriots are going to use a traditional fullback in 2025 they'll now need to find somebody else to man the position. On Tuesday, the team announced Lampe has been placed on IR. Because he was placed on IR before cutdown day, he's now ineligible to play in 2025.

Lampe's specific injury was not initially reported. This news comes the day after the Patriots held their first padded practice of the summer on Monday. Lampe finished that practice without any apparent incident, but was not on the field for Tuesday's session.

If the Patriots are looking at their own roster for fits at fullback, they do have a few tight ends that have H-back experience in Jaheim Bell and Jack Westover. However that is a different position stylistically (more like Kyle Juszczyk), as opposed to the lead-blocking fullback McDaniels had previously employed in New England with players like James Develin and Jakob Johnson.

Players from other positions could be considered for the role as well. McDaniels has done that in the past, most notably using linebacker Elandon Roberts when both Develin and Johnson suffered injuries in the 2019 season.

More likely though, the team could look externally. The current free agent fullback market is thin, but more could become available during final roster cuts at the end of August.