LISTEN LIVE

The Patriots are once again without a fullback

When Josh McDaniels was hired as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator back in the winter, there was speculation that could mean the team would return to using a traditional…

Alex Barth
May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots fullback Brock Lampe (46) practices during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots fullback Brock Lampe (46) practices during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

When Josh McDaniels was hired as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator back in the winter, there was speculation that could mean the team would return to using a traditional fullback. That belief was reinforced when the team signed UDFA fullback Brock Lampe, and gave him reps with the top offense for the start of training camp.

However, if the Patriots are going to use a traditional fullback in 2025 they'll now need to find somebody else to man the position. On Tuesday, the team announced Lampe has been placed on IR. Because he was placed on IR before cutdown day, he's now ineligible to play in 2025.

Lampe's specific injury was not initially reported. This news comes the day after the Patriots held their first padded practice of the summer on Monday. Lampe finished that practice without any apparent incident, but was not on the field for Tuesday's session.

If the Patriots are looking at their own roster for fits at fullback, they do have a few tight ends that have H-back experience in Jaheim Bell and Jack Westover. However that is a different position stylistically (more like Kyle Juszczyk), as opposed to the lead-blocking fullback McDaniels had previously employed in New England with players like James Develin and Jakob Johnson.

Players from other positions could be considered for the role as well. McDaniels has done that in the past, most notably using linebacker Elandon Roberts when both Develin and Johnson suffered injuries in the 2019 season.

More likely though, the team could look externally. The current free agent fullback market is thin, but more could become available during final roster cuts at the end of August.

For now, the team filled Lampe's roster spot by signing linebacker R.J. Moten. Moten was on the field with the team for Tuesday's practice.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) and New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) react after completing a drill during 2025 minicamp.
NFLPatriots have brutal injury day at their most concerning positionMatt Dolloff
New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) makes a catch during 2025 training camp.
NFL11 Players that stood out on day 6 of Patriots training campMatt Dolloff
Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) jogs to the sideline during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLNew report gives initial timeline for Christian Gonzalez injuryAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect