Socci’s Notebook: What to (and not to) look for at Patriots’ training camp

What to look for. Isn’t that what we in the media are always trying to tell you the reader, the viewer, the listener, the fan?

Well, on Monday morning at the urging of NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel let those of us paid to be in the know know where our eyes should be while watching and reporting on his team’s first practice in full pads.

Start with the stalemate along the line of scrimmage, he advised. Then shift focus to the action between the action.

“There's two professional players lined up across from each other who can reengage, who can reset their feet, maybe get a little extra movement,” Vrabel said, beginning where every play begins, at the first point of contact between offense and defense. “How do we play? Do we stay on our feet? Can we practice like this and stay on our feet? (If) we've got a bunch of guys falling on the ground, I'd rather not see that. I just don't think that good teams end up practicing that way.

“And again, just the urgency in which we move around practice, that we're in and out of the huddle. The players are running on and off the field. Those are all things that I think are critical, I think, that translate to the field, to the game, right? Where you're not standing 10 yards behind the ball, you're coming from the sideline, and we're communicating the personnel, and the quarterback has to echo that. Those are the types of things right now that we're trying to build.”

My colleagues Alex Barth and Matt Dolloff paid close attention to the trenches, particularly to the feet and movement of first-round rookie Will Campbell and wrote about it for this site. I tried to take in a wider view, zooming out to get a sense of the Pats’ urgency.

So how did they do a little less than six full weeks before their season opener, with still a couple of more days left of July? They looked to be in a hurry to be ready in time for Las Vegas on Sept. 7.

Working efficiently through 90 minutes players hustled onto and, as importantly, off the field, reentering and disembarking from the huddle without delay, even amidst mid-series changes on the offensive line. More than football as it oughta be, it was practice as it has to be under Vrabel and his staff. Just like Skip in Bull Durham, they won’t tolerate a bunch of lollygaggers.

“Urgency is one of the biggest things they're preaching, right?” center Garrett Bradbury said after Monday’s practice. “You feel it in the meeting rooms, honestly. You feel it. As soon as we step foot over there, there's no walking on the football field. Let's get to where you're going, which is good. I think that raises everyone's level. You're not going to slouch in anything you do in the building or on the field. And so if you guys are seeing it, that's good because that's what we're emphasizing.”

While Bradbury, an ex-Minnesota Viking, is new to both Foxborough and Vrabel, first-year Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbons understood what to expect in camp under his once-and-again coach as a former Tennessee Titan. To him, practice tempo influences game-time tenor.

“We want to play to a certain standard with our effort and our finish, and you have to do that at practice if you want to do it on Sundays,” said Gibbons, thinking specifically of the Pats’ defense. “We’re gonna fly around, we’re going to run everywhere, we’re going to finish to the ball every time and compete in the way that we finish every play.”

Gibson Goes Back To School

While Monday’s practice was organized to emphasize the running game, there were more than a few plays that showcased the receiving and after-the catch skills of the Patriots’ top three backs, Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson and TreVeyon Henderson.

We know from his New England past that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels loves to involve running backs in the passing game – on any down. We also know that Stevenson (69 receptions in 2022) and Gibson (48 catches for Washington in 2023) have been high-volume receivers at times in their NFL careers, but were underutilized as such in 2024 (they finished with 70 combined targets and 56 receptions).

The appearance of both veteran backs as they reported this summer – each in seemingly better physical shape than a year ago – leads one to wonder what they might do as dual-threats in McDaniels' offense. And has led to questions about their offseason training regiments.

“You guys ask me this every year. You notice that?” an amused Stevenson said last week. “Kind of the same thing. I think my body is just maturing. I just know what I got to do. It’s a long season, so just making sure my body is ready. So it was just extra conditioning, just a little extra this year.”

Gibson got his extra conditioning done alongside receiver Mack Hollins. After striking up a friendship while working out in the Gillette Stadium weight room early in the offseason, they continued training together in Boca Raton, Fla.

“Every day at eight o’clock in the morning we went to the back of a (high school) baseball field and just ran and did different drills throughout the week,” Gibson said last Wednesday, adding that they did their weightlifting inside Hollins’ garage.

No special gym. No expert trainers. Just roughing it at a baseball diamond, where, it’s safe to presume, there was no lollygagging around the infield.