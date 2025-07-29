It sounds like Red Sox have made at least one deadline decision

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 05: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park on July 5, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Craig Breslow and the Red Sox are still weighing their options for this Thursday's trade deadline. But it does appear that at least one player whose name has been in the rumor mill once again is safe.

"The Boston Red Sox have no plans to trade outfielder Jarren Duran at the deadline, rejecting the San Diego Padres’ offers," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported with the deadline less than a week away. Nightengale then added that the Red Sox are more likely to trade Duran this winter.

In addition to Nightengale's report on the Sox and Duran, WEEI's Rob Bradford has also reported that multiple sources have told him that the Red Sox are 'no longer entertaining' trade offers involving Duran.

If the Breslow and rest of the Red Sox braintrust indeed 'quickly rejected' a Duran-centered offer that would've netted them a starting pitcher and a top catching prospect, these update on Duran being safe admittedly feel like just confirming what we already assumed at this point.

But it may also be a sign that the Red Sox are not going to try and do two things at once, like committing themselves to a 'hybrid' kind of deadline where they both buy and sell, for example. And that they're instead focused on simply providing more weaponry to Alex Cora and a Red Sox club that's proven worthy of additional investment given their month of July.

The 28-year-old Duran has played a factor in that resurgence, too, with a season-best .290 average and three home runs through 20 games in July entering Monday’s contest in Minnesota. He was excellent in Boston's series win over the Dodgers, too, with a 5-for-11 weekend featuring three RBIs.

And not that it means much, but Duran himself hasn't seemed stressed — or even mildly phased, really — by the recent rumors involving his name.

“Honestly, that’s probably one of the things I actually don’t stress about,” Duran said this past weekend when asked about the trade rumors. “I have no control over it. So if it happens, it happens. But I don’t have social media like Twitter and stuff like that. So I never kind of see any of that stuff.

"If it happens, it happens, but it’s just all rumors for now, so I’m just gonna keep having fun with my boys.”