11 Players that stood out on day 6 of Patriots training camp

FOXBOROUGH -- Another day in pads at Patriots training camp, and another set of players that stood out -- for better and for worse.

With the second day of full pads came the second go-around in 1-on-1 blocking drills between offensive linemen and pass-rushers. Head coach Mike Vrabel watched this session closely, while offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels worked with the quarterbacks, pass-catchers, and defensive backs on the other practice field.

It was an eventful day for the Pats' two key rookies on the O-line, while certain critical defenders took some reps they'd like to have back in that session. However, said defenders got a bit of revenge when the Patriots took the field for 11-on-11 drills.

On top of that, multiple Patriots receivers were noticeable out there, for both good and bad reasons -- sometimes for the same player. But the trenches continue to be a major storyline coming out of these first two padded practices, whether it's pure on-field performance, usage, or injuries.

With that in mind, let's get to the 11 players that stood out the most on the field during day 6 of Patriots training camp...

WR Kyle Williams

The rookie receiver had an up-and-down day, but it was notable to see him get a decent amount of run with Drake Maye and the starting offense in 11-on-11 drills, all of which took place in the red zone. Still, the results were mixed.

Maye overthrew Williams on his first target of the day, then the rookie dropped the second throw that went in his direction, a back-shoulder attempt by Maye. On the next rep after the drop, Williams missed his block on an incomplete pass intended for tight end Austin Hooper, who returned to practice Tuesday. Vrabel let Williams hear it after that one, letting multiple F-bombs fly for the drop and missed block.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Kyle Williams catches a pass during 2025 Patriots training camp.

Williams got a bit of a last laugh, however, as he caught his final target for a "touchdown" in the back-right corner of the end zone, a nice-looking drop in the bucket from Maye. The kid is starting to get a good share of opportunities to make plays for the offense, but he needs to find consistency and get his details down.

WR Javon Baker

Baker made the catch of the day, elevating and reaching over cornerback Marcellas Dial in the back-left corner of the end zone to reel in a touchdown on an underthrown ball from backup QB Joshua Dobbs. Baker chucked the ball into the stands in excitement after the play.

The second-year wideout may still have too much competition to carve out a roster spot for the Patriots, but he's starting to make plays and get occasional looks with the starting offense. He's stacking days and becoming more of a player to watch.

OT Will Campbell

After a rough start to 1-on-1 drills on Monday, Campbell bounced back on Tuesday, winning each of his reps against Keion White and K'Lavon Chaisson. He looked dynamic as a run-blocker for the second straight day, and while he held his own in pass protection, he got beat by White around the left edge on one 11-on-11 play.

Campbell spent some of the 1-on-1 period between reps off to the side, on one knee. He reportedly heard it from Vrabel for the same thing on Monday, but that didn't appear to happen again Tuesday. Campbell hasn't been perfect throughout Patriots training camp, but he's still relatively low on the list of concerns for what's been a shaky offensive line.

OL Jared Wilson

Wilson had his best practice of camp so far, and that's saying something, because he's been good overall. He got looks at both left guard and center, more notably at LG with the starters. He dominated 1-on-1's, and it wasn't in easy matchups, as he won twice against Christian Barmore and once against Milton Williams.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Center Jared Wilson (58) walks to the practice fields for 2025 Patriots training camp.

The rookie also managed to avoid fumbling any snaps, after having some miscues in previous practices. But now that teammate Garrett Bradbury (more on him below) appears to have suffered an injury during Tuesday's practice, he may need to be fast-tracked to the starting center job. It feels like the Pats are doing what they can to find a spot for Wilson, and he's earned that.

OL Caedan Wallace

Wallace gets a nod for seeing some starting reps at left guard. It's curious that the 2024 third-round pick, who played right tackle at Penn State and played both tackle spots as a rookie, is being used exclusively as a left guard. And he may have a real shot at starting, since that spot has become an open competition as Cole Strange hasn't taken a strong-enough hold.

It may be disappointing that Wallace hasn't panned out as a tackle, even just on the right side, which looks like a trouble spot so far in camp. But if the Patriots come away with a starting guard with a third-round pick, that in a vacuum is a positive development.

C Garrett Bradbury

Bradbury continued to struggle in pass protection, as he gave up obvious pressures to Milton Williams and Khyiris Tonga. He also had a fumbled snap. Unfortunately, it only got worse for Bradbury from there, as he got banged up after a late 11-on-11 play and couldn't participate in the final sprints.

It's possible that Bradbury can get right back out there for practice on Wednesday, but he's been uninspiring as the starting center even at full strength. At the very least, Wilson is breathing down his neck for that job. It's becoming one of the top things to watch at Patriots training camp.

DT Milton Williams

Hit-or-miss day for the Patriots' big-money free agent addition. He lost his aforementioned rep to Wilson in the 1-on-1s, and battled Mike Onwenu to a draw. He did, however, beat Cole Strange easily to the inside for pressure against Maye, a possible sack in a real game, on a play that ended with a "touchdown" to Stefon Diggs.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Milton Williams (97) walks to the practice field for 2025 Patriots training camp.

Williams has looked good as a pass-rusher, but been turned aside in the run game, during padded 11-on-11s. So, he's more-or-less as advertised. But he may be a disappointment for anyone expecting him to be a three-down asset.

DT Christian Barmore

Barmore lost twice to Wilson in 1-on-1s and has been a part-time participant in team drills so far in camp. When he spoke recently, he sounded like he was being managed, as he's still in the midst of a comeback from blood clots in the 2024 season. But he's also around 20 pounds lighter than two seasons ago, and it's possible that has affected his power.

So far, it's been a bit underwhelming for a player that was supposed to be a top playmaker for the Patriots defense. But perhaps Barmore needs more time to ramp up his workload and his intensity as camp goes on.

DT Isaiah Iton

Iton gets a nod for stuffing two run plays during 11-on-11, going against Strange and Wilson at left guard/center. Khyiris Tonga has been the clear top option as an early-down run-stopping defensive tackle so far, but there's no clear answer behind him. Iton made a little noise in that department on Tuesday.

LB Bradyn Swinson

Swinson, a fourth-round rookie out of LSU, has repped exclusively with the backups in team drills, but he stood out in a positive way for those units on Tuesday. During a late red-zone drill, he kept the edge and wrapped up running back Trayveon Williams, and on the next play pushed back right tackle Jack Conley for a pressure.

Swinson is a raw-but-athletic prospect, and looked a cut above the competition in Tuesday's practice. He's firmly behind K'Lavon Chaisson for a speed edge-rushing role, but it wouldn't be surprising if he starts to see more meaningful reps.

K Andy Borregales

The rookie kicker's calling card is his consistency, and he showcased that on Tuesday. Borregales went 6-for-6 on field goal tries in varying distances ranging from 30 to 50 yards, establishing himself as the clear lead option at kicker for the Patriots.

This is not a surprise, as the Pats spent a sixth-round pick on Borregales, and he was arguably the top kicking prospect in the draft. But it was nice to see the rookie, who has had a few misses, come away with a clean sheet.