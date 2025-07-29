Patriots have brutal injury day at their most concerning position

FOXBOROUGH -- The only thing more rough than the heat was the blow dealt to the Patriots' offensive line depth charts.

Three O-linemen, two of which entered training camp projected to be starters, had to bow out of practice early with injuries during Tuesday's practice in Foxborough. Right tackle Morgan Moses and center Garrett Bradbury headline the fresh list of walking wounded for the Patriots.

Moses participated in 1-on-1's against defensive linemen, winning his first rep against Harold Landry, but left shortly thereafter. He later returned and spent time with teammates on the field after practice, but did not participate.

Bradbury, meanwhile, almost made it through practice but got banged up in the pile during a late 11-on-11 play. The center was slow to get up and walked gingerly off the field, and was unable to participate in the closing sprints.

The third Patriots offensive linemen to leave practice early was Yasir Durant, who is in his second stint with New England after previously playing here in 2021. Durant left during team drills.

In the case of Moses and Durant, it's unclear whether their issues were physical or related to the mid-90s conditions on the practice field, which can cause cramping or dehydration. As of this writing, there are no official reports on their status.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) walks to the practice field for 2025 training camp.

Bradbury ostensibly suffered more of a physical injury, as it clearly happened during a team drill. He has struggled in pass protection as the Patriots' primary center in camp, and fumbled a snap on Tuesday. But teammates value his veteran experience as the most seasoned interior linemen on the team.

"It's always good going against a veteran center who knows what he's doing, who has all the little savvy moves," said defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, who was teammates with Bradbury on the Vikings over the previous two seasons. "It sharpens my game up. It's been really good."

Rookie Jared Wilson has been pushing Bradbury for starting reps at center, but also hurt his case with two fumbled snaps. Wilson has also mixed in at left guard with both the 1's and the 2's, and had his most impressive day so far on Tuesday, dominating 1-on-1 drills with two wins over Christian Barmore and one over Milton Williams.

Right tackle is the far bigger concern, at this stage. If Moses has to miss time, Demontrey Jacobs has been the next man up, and has struggled to contain the Patriots' edge rushers on the right side. Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson have been mismatches for him.

At left tackle, Will Campbell has been the every-snap starter from day 1, with rookie seventh-round pick Marcus Bryant behind him. But that spot hasn't been immune to injuries, either, as Vederian Lowe has been working on the lower rehab field through all six days of camp.