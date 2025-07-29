Patriots bring back linebacker from rookie minicamp

The New England Patriots are adding to their roster as the second week of training camp gets underway. On Monday night the team signed linebacker R.J. Moten, as first reported by James Larsen of the Pro Football Network. Moten was on the field with the team for practice on Tuesday, wearing No. 46.

Moten was previously with the team this spring, as a tryout player at rookie minicamp. He didn't end up getting a contract right out of that camp and spent the spring playing for the Michigan Panthers of the UFL, appearing in two games.

Prior to that Moten was a five-year college player starting at Michigan for three years before transferring to Florida. Last season for the Gators he appeared in 12 games on both defense and special teams recording 23 tackles and a pass breakup.

In New England Moten will add depth to a linebacker room highlighted by free agent additions Robert Spillane and Jack Gibbens as well as Christian Elliss. Jahlani Tavai also mixed in during the spring and early in training camp but has been out with an injury. Monty Rice and Cam Riley are also on the team competing for depth spots and special teams roles, which will likely be the case for Moten as well.

To get Moten on the roster, the Patriots will need to make a corresponding move with the team currently full at 90 players. That could be releasing a player, or moving an injured player to the reserve list.