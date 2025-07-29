New report gives initial timeline for Christian Gonzalez injury

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) jogs to the sideline during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After suffering what appeared to be a lower-body injury during New England Patriots training camp on Monday, cornerback Christian Gonzalez missed Tuesday's practice. Although he wasn't on the field, Tuesday did come with an update on his status.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Gonzalez suffered a hamstring injury during that Monday practice. Schultz says this injury "will sideline him for a bit, but I’m told it will not impact his Week 1 availability."

That's good news for the Patriots and Gonzalez, who was one of the team's few bright spots last year. After playing just four games his rookie year due to a shoulder injury, Gonzalez returned last year and was one of the best cornerbacks in football, earning Second Team All-Pro honors.

WATCH: Zo & Barth break down Day 6 of Patriots training camp

Expectations are high for Gonzalez coming off of that year. The 2023 first-round pick made his initial appearance on the NFL Top 100 list, and was voted the sixth-best cornerback in football by an ESPN poll of league decision-makers.

Gonzalez isn't the only Patriots cornerback currently dealing with an injury. Free agent signing Carlton Davis is working through an undisclosed issue. He opened camp on the NFI list, was removed before the first practice, but has only been on the field for two of the six practices, which includes last week's full walkthrough and does not include either padded practice.