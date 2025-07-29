LISTEN LIVE

New report gives initial timeline for Christian Gonzalez injury

The latest on Christian Gonzalez’s hamstring injury.

Alex Barth
Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) jogs to the sideline during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) jogs to the sideline during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After suffering what appeared to be a lower-body injury during New England Patriots training camp on Monday, cornerback Christian Gonzalez missed Tuesday's practice. Although he wasn't on the field, Tuesday did come with an update on his status.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Gonzalez suffered a hamstring injury during that Monday practice. Schultz says this injury "will sideline him for a bit, but I’m told it will not impact his Week 1 availability."

That's good news for the Patriots and Gonzalez, who was one of the team's few bright spots last year. After playing just four games his rookie year due to a shoulder injury, Gonzalez returned last year and was one of the best cornerbacks in football, earning Second Team All-Pro honors.

WATCH: Zo & Barth break down Day 6 of Patriots training camp

Expectations are high for Gonzalez coming off of that year. The 2023 first-round pick made his initial appearance on the NFL Top 100 list, and was voted the sixth-best cornerback in football by an ESPN poll of league decision-makers.

Gonzalez isn't the only Patriots cornerback currently dealing with an injury. Free agent signing Carlton Davis is working through an undisclosed issue. He opened camp on the NFI list, was removed before the first practice, but has only been on the field for two of the six practices, which includes last week's full walkthrough and does not include either padded practice.

With both out, some of the Patriots' depth cornerbacks have been getting more run in these training camp practices. Alex Austin, who opened camp as the third boundary cornerback behind Gonzalez and Davis, has been a regular in the lineup. He's often opposite Marcellas Dial and D.J. James, who have seen their reps increase the last couple of days.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) makes a catch during 2025 training camp.
NFL11 Players that stood out on day 6 of Patriots training campMatt Dolloff
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) does a drill with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots training camp notebook: Into the red zone on Day 6Alex Barth
Oct 5, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker R.J. Moten (16) sacks UCF Knights quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots bring back linebacker from rookie minicampAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect