The Patriots’ PUP list continues to shrink

One week into camp, and the New England Patriots have already activated most of the players who began the summer on various injured lists. The latest player to return is tight end Austin Hooper, who was on the field for the start of Tuesday's practice.

Hooper, who was limited during spring practices, took the field in pads on Tuesday morning. That indicates he's been activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Players on that list can be activated at any time during training camp, and once a player practices they cannot be added to the list.

The Patriots re-signed Hooper, 30, this offseason after he joined the team prior to the 2024 season. In his first season in New England he caught 45 passes for 476 yards and was tied for the team lead with three touchdowns, as the second tight end opposite Hunter Henry.

With Hooper returning, wide receiver Mack Hollins and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe are the only two players remaining on PUP. The NFL list was cleared on Monday with the return of safety Josh Minkins.

At this point the majority of injury situations the Patriots are dealing with occurred during camp. At the top of that list is cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who suffered an apparent leg injury on Monday.