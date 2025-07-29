LISTEN LIVE

Jayson Tatum shows another good sign of progress in new video

The latest look at Tatum indicates that the Celtics superstar is right on schedule.

Matt Dolloff
Jayson Tatum

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is helped off the court by after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum looks like he's in pretty good shape for a guy recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

A new video has surfaced showing the Boston Celtics superstar walking without a boot on his right leg, which you can see above. Tatum certainly appears to be walking gingerly, but it's beyond encouraging to see that he's able -- frankly, allowed -- to walk with no medical equipment strapped to his right Achilles.

The above post from "CelticsUnite" on X claims that Tatum is "way ahead of schedule." That's not necessarily true. It's been roughly 10 weeks since the injury, and orthopedic surgeons generally agree that this is the timeframe when Tatum could start to wean himself off the walking boot.

But, it's fair to say that Tatum is on schedule at this point. That doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be able to play at all in the 2025-26 season for the Celtics. The 27-year-old Tatum is younger than the typical athlete that suffers this injury, so perhaps he could end up on a shorter recovery timeline than average.

Ultimately, anything short of a setback should be considered positive news for Tatum. The recovery appears to be going according to plan, at a minimum.

Boston CelticsJayson Tatum
Matt DolloffWriter
