Why Mike Vrabel compared Hunter Henry to a former Titans safety

Hunter Henry drew high praise from head coach Mike Vrabel on Monday, as he compared him to one of his former players.

Alex Barth
Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs after making a catch at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs after making a catch at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Early on in his coaching tenure with the New England Patriots, Mike Vrabel made it clear to the media he isn't a fan of player comparisons. However ahead of Monday's training camp practice he offered a rare one for tight end Hunter Henry - with a player on the other side of the ball.

Asked about Henry's consistency during his time in New England, Vrabel talked about his mental approach to the game. Within that, he related it to one of the stars of his Tennessee Titans teams.

"[Henry] is a very comfortable player. Very similar to [former Titans safety] Kevin Byard," Vrabel explained. "You know I'm not big on comparisons, just talking about personalities. Kevin was really confident and comfortable. He never looked stressed. You would look and see some younger players maybe at the same position and they'd be sweating before the play would start. They were making checks and everything else and running. And Kevin just always had a very calm, confident demeanor and was an excellent player for us."

"I feel the same about Hunter," Vrabel continued. "I think that he's, anything that you ask him to do, it comes very easy and he's very instinctive and he's got a good feel for the game. So, those are all positives, and I think that leads to his consistency."

WATCH: Zo & Barth react to Day 5 of Patriots training camp

That's high praise from Vrabel, given the role Byard played in Tennessee. He was drafted in the third round two years before Vrabel was hired but became a core leader for the team. In Vrabel's six seasons with the Titans Byard was a captain five times, from 2019 through his final season in 2023. The Titans traded Byard the offseason they moved on from Vrabel, and he's currently playing for the Chicago Bears.

If Vrabel viewed Byard's mindset as a form of leadership the same could be true for Henry, who has been a leader on this team before. He was named a captain in 2023, and then last year was not named one initially but was given the title after center David Andrews was lost for the year due to a shoulder injury.

After practice, Henry was asked about Vrabel's comments.

"It means a lot that he'd say that. I try to bring that every single day. I try be the same guy in the building, out here, at home with my wife and kids. You know, it's hard. It can be hard," he explained, crediting both his faith and family for keeping him grounded. "It's an honor for him to say that."

Henry, 30, has in fact been one of the Patriots' most consistent players, in an era where the passing game has been anything but. His availability alone stands out - when he first signed with the team in 2021 there were questions about his durability, but he's missed a total of four games in four years in New England.

During that time, no Patriots player has more catches (199), receiving yards (2,205), or receiving touchdowns (19) than Henry. Among NFL tight ends in that same span he ranks 14th, 13th, and tied for fifth, respectively.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
