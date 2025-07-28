Red Sox, Dodgers could be linking up for another trade

Jul 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) and catcher Dalton Rushing (68) walk to the dugout after warming up for the game against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Red Sox may have just taken two of three from Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers at Fenway Park, but the sides might not be done with one another.

But their next interaction may come via phone, and led by their front office heads, with the Red Sox and Dodgers reportedly interested in a potential deal with one another ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

And that interest comes back to Dodgers backup catcher Dalton Rushing, according to a recent report from MassLive's Sean McAdam.

"According to one source with some knowledge of the matter, the Red Sox' interest is centered around L.A. catcher Dalton Rushing," McAdam wrote.

Considered one of the best catching prospects in baseball, and considered by many to be the top prospect in the Dodgers organization, Rushing has (naturally) found it difficult to get into consistent games at the MLB level this season playing behind three-time All-Star Will Smith and his .324 average. That's going to remain the case for Rushing for the foreseeable future, too, with Smith on the LA books through the 2033 season thanks to his 10-year, $140 million contract extension signed with the club back in Mar. 2024.

It wouldn't be any easier to move Rushing to first base (where he has some slight experience this season), either, as the Dodgers also have All-Star Freddie Freeman on their books through 2027 and at over $22 million per season.

In other words, Rushing, for all his promise, might be without a fit in LA.

Jun 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) looks on during the second inning against Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

In Boston, those issues would not exist for the 24-year-old Rushing.

After shipping out Kyle Teel in the Garrett Crochet deal, the Red Sox are back in the market for a potential long-term solution at the catcher position.

There's obvious hope that Carlos Narvaez, who has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, can potentially be that guy for Boston. But the sample size with the 26-year-old is still small, and there are going to be obvious questions about the pedigree or his ceiling until proven otherwise. Hell, forget long-term answer at catcher, the Sox are also looking for a short-term fix at the catching spot with a potential upgrade over Connor Wong.

Rushing, even with just 28 games of MLB experience, would be an upgrade over what the Red Sox have gotten out of the 2025 version of Wong.

But the Dodgers aren't falling over themselves to give Rushing away, And McAdam's reporting on the recent scouting interest of the Dodgers, with LA keeping an eye on shortstop Franklin Arias and pitcher Brandon Clarke, confirms as much when it comes to a potential deal between the sides.

The 19-year-old Arias, now regarded as the top prospect in the Boston pipeline, has spent the majority of his season in Single-A Greenville, and has hit .260 with four home runs, 17 doubles, and 38 RBIs in 62 games.

Clarke, meanwhile, has posted a 0-1 record and 3.91 ERA in 25.1 innings of work over nine games for Single-A Greenville. Clarke has also held batters to a .125 average, but control has remained an issue for the lefty, with 19 walks and nine hit batters over that 25.1 inning sample for the Drive. Clarke is currently ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the Red Sox farm system.