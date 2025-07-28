Pop Douglas reacts to ridiculous play with Drake Maye at Patriots camp

Demario "Pop" Douglas is used to "fastbreak football" going back to his days at Liberty University. While in college, Douglas' quarterback was current Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis is known to be a mobile QB, as he has the tendency to move around behind the line of scrimmage once a play begins to break down. That has led to the shifty slot receiver gaining the feel, per se, on knowing what to do when the quarterback has nowhere to go with the football.

At Liberty, that resulted in many plays where Douglas was the recipient of the football on a schoolyard type of throw that you'd see at Foxborough High.

For Douglas, this background in getting open on broken plays has only helped the receiver when it comes to being a dependable option for second year Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. On Saturday's training camp session for the Patriots, Maye was forced to roll out to the right due to a collapsing pocket, and when that happened, Douglas knew exactly what to do: get open.

When asked about the play by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub, Douglas referenced his time in college for the reasoning behind his comfortability in those situations.

"If y'all see my Liberty film when I was with Malik Willis, you know he's a scrambler. So that was in our game a lot," Douglas said. While discussing the specific play from Saturday's training session, Douglas added, "I had a [crossing route] across the field and I saw Drake come out, and I'm at the top, so I just went, and we're good with that connection where he already knows I'm going. He's going to throw it."