Patriots run game to take center stage in first padded practice

At long last, it's time for the Patriots to play Real Football.™

Patriots training camp has been entirely non-padded through four days of open practices, and one of them was even non-helmeted. But after a light-as-can-be walkthrough day on Friday, the Pats ramped things back up on Saturday. Even then, it still wasn't the crackling atmosphere of a real football game, where pads and helmets crash into each other with a similar pop to what fans are used to seeing on Sundays during the season.

So, fans that are able to make it to the bleachers at the Gillette Stadium practice fields on Monday morning are in for a real treat. This will be the first practice to resemble a true game of American football -- and it's when we will all get our first glimpse at the Pats' running game, on both sides of the ball.

For anyone who's said that they're waiting for full pads to pass judgment on the Patriots offensive line, the ground attack is first on the list. Without pads, the team can certainly practice the scheme, learn what to do and where to run. But strap on some shoulder pads, and suddenly you can actually execute it. It's not like pass protection, which, while also hard to gauge without full pads, still more closely resembles how well an offensive lineman can block. You can still get into your stance and get your hands up and engage a pass-rusher without pads. It's much harder to simulate trying to run the ball.

That's partially why the start of Patriots training camp has been so heavy on installing the passing offense. They really need full pads to get going on the running game. So, expect plenty of run drills on Monday. It's also likely that we get our first look at the red zone and goal line offenses.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (left) and guard Layden Robinson (right) do a drill at 2025 training camp.

We're watching closely for the entire offensive line, but we're keeping a particularly close eye on rookie left tackle Will Campbell. He's been solid overall against the Patriots' edge rushers, but has occasionally been beat, especially by pure speed and outside-to-inside moves. He's been unable to showcase his aggression and athleticism as a run-blocker, which explodes off the tape from LSU. This will be his chance for "revenge" against teammate Keion White, who has given him a good challenge in camp.

We're also closely watching the budding center competition. Veteran Garrett Bradbury, who has struggled in pass protection, has always been better as a run-blocker. Rookie Jared Wilson has been mixing in with the starters at both center and left guard, so it'll be interesting to see how he's used.

At the guard spots, Cole Strange has emerged as a somewhat surprising leader on the left side. He feels like a fit for a "pin-pull" running scheme, so we're looking for him to range across the line and get into space. Right guard Mike Onwenu, meanwhile, is a physical player who may benefit from being able to practice in full pads. Their differences in play style makes it worth watching exactly what kind of run game they plan to deploy under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Then there's right tackle. Veteran Morgan Moses has been sharing starter snaps with Demontrey Jacobs more than we were expecting heading into training camp. Moses toed the company line when asked about it after a recent practice, as a respected veteran leader ought to do. But the usage there is going to be something to monitor, not to mention how they perform.

The running backs are of course going to get the spotlight on Monday, as well. Rhamondre Stevenson continues to lead the reps with the starters, and feels like the favorite for early-down carries. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson has wowed with his explosiveness, and Antonio Gibson has gotten his share of reps as well. But offensive line has risen to the top of concerns about the 2025 Patriots.

The talent is there at quarterback with Drake Maye, and their receiver group looks as explosive as it has in years with Stefon Diggs, Pop Douglas, and Kyle Williams making plays. The defense looks good at all three levels. It's along the O-line where it's fair to wonder about the talent level and whether they have enough there.

And finally, the no-pads excuses can go away. The evaluation period can officially begin for everyone. It's time to find out if concerns are validated, or if they were overblown all along.