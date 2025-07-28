10 Patriots players that stood out on the 1st day of padded practices

FOXBOROUGH -- At long last, we are allowed to have thoughts on the New England Patriots. Because they got to play some "real football" today after donning full pads for the first time.

As expected, Monday's Patriots training camp practice focused heavily on the running game, as offensive and defensive linemen got to truly crash into each other. So, those units stood out more than any others in this particular practice.

There were ups and downs on both sides of the ball. So like we usually do in these lists of standouts, all the below players didn't necessarily stand out for positive reasons. There will be some concerns expressed, be forewarned.

At the same time, certain players stood out for their mere presence on the field, or how they were being used, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. There's some legit competition brewing on offense, less so on defense, and we'll highlight that here.

Without further ado, here are 10 players that stood out on day 5 of Patriots training camp, the first day in full pads...

WR Kayshon Boutte

Boutte has consistently worked with the starters and looks like a top-3 option at receiver, but despite that, he's had a relatively quiet start to training camp -- until Monday. The third-year pro got the best of cornerback Christian Gonzalez in red zone 1-on-1 drills, with "touchdowns" on both of his reps (via Doug Kyed). Gonzalez left practice early with an injury, so it's unclear whether he was playing at 100%.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) makes a catch during 2025 training camp.

But either way, it was encouraging to see Boutte make plays against the Pats' best defensive back. He said after practice that he's looking to bring "physicality" to the receiver room, and he's looked physical at the top of his routes when corners man up on him.

Boutte remains on track to not just make the team but be a starter on offense.

WR Ja'Lynn Polk

At the other end of the wide receiver spectrum is Polk, who gets a mention for simply being present. The second-year pro looks like a full go after being a limited participant over the first four days of camp, and was sticking his nose in there during team drills. He even caught a "touchdown" from Drake Maye in red zone 1-on-1's against cornerback Marcellas Dial.

Polk still has a long way to go toward making the team out of camp, but it looks like he'll be out there and have his share of opportunities.

OT Will Campbell

Campbell had an eventful day. He got off to a rocky start when he lined up against defensive end Keion White in the first 1-on-1 linemen drills of Patriots training camp. White absolutely trucked Campbell with pure, straight power through his chest. Campbell could've had 90-inch arms on that play, he wasn't stopping that train.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) takes a break during warm-ups at 2025 training camp.

However, Campbell bounced back in a big way once the 11-on-11 periods started. He dominated defensive tackle Milton Williams (more on him below) on multiple run plays, turning him inside and clearing lanes around the edge. He also held his own against White and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson in pass protection, with some solid hand fighting.

Campbell may have his share of hits and misses, which is to be expected for a rookie that plays every snap. He'll look to get White back in 1-on-1, and he'll need to prove he can stack days as a pass-blocker.

DT Milton Williams

Williams gets a thumbs down for his first day in full pads. Despite a good rep against Cole Strange in 1-on-1, Williams had his aforementioned struggles in run-blocking. That's not terribly surprising, but it does highlight his limitations and a possible concern for the Pats defense. Can they stop the run? And can Williams play an every-down role at a high level?

The high-priced free-agent addition didn't make noise as a pass-rusher to make up for getting cleared in the run game. It's just one day, but it's something to watch on both sides of the ball going forward.

LB K'Lavon Chaisson

Chaisson was a standout in 1-on-1, as he blew by rookie tackle Marcus Bryant untouched. He had mixed results in team drills. Campbell engaged him quickly and latched on when he lined up on the right, but he got a clear "sack" around right tackle Morgan Moses when he lined up

on the other side.

As a pure speed rusher off the edge, Chaisson is going to have a lot of opportunities as his teammates draw more attention. The Patriots' tackles are going to have to play fast in order to keep him in check.

CB Marcellas Dial Jr.

On a day that the Patriots were eventually missing both Gonzalez and Carlton Davis at cornerback, Dial looked like the next next man up after Alex Austin at outside corner. Dial did get beat multiple times in 1-on-1, against Polk and rookie receiver Kyle Williams.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (27) does a drill during 2025 training camp.

However, Dial actually made his presence felt when lining up closer to the line of scrimmage. He recovered a botched snap (more on that below), and executed a corner blitz. He still has a real chance to make the team, especially if Gonalez or Davis have to miss any extended time.

OL Jared Wilson

Wilson continues to mix in with the starters at both center and left guard, but it's at center where he may still need work. He botched the exchange with Maye for the second time in camp, the kind of miscue that could keep him behind Garrett Bradbury for the starting job.

Despite that, Wilson looked like he belonged in his reps at left guard. He and Campbell worked well together to open wide-open lanes on the left side. His progress, and the spot he plays, continues to grow in intrigue.

OL Caedan Wallace

It appears that the Patriots aren't even considering Wallace at a tackle spot, at this point. But can he emerge as a left guard? He repped with the starters at the position for the first time in camp, and at one point, he lined up between Campbell and Wilson at center.

The Patriots' 2024 draft class after Maye is certainly worthy of criticism and scrutiny to this point, but Wallace looks like he's gaining traction at his new position. Let's not give up on him just yet.

WR Jeremiah Webb & CB Kobee Minor

The two rookies came the closest of anyone to actually fighting. The team was on its best behavior, though, and even Minor, the final pick in the 2025 draft, and Webb, an undrafted free agent, didn't go too far. There was enough post-whistle shoving and helmet-butting that their intensity was noticeable, but the two never had to be separated.