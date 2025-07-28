LISTEN LIVE

Christian Gonzalez leaves Patriots training camp practice with apparent injury

The third-year cornerback had to leave practice after appearing to hurt his leg. Here’s what we know so far.

Matt Dolloff
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) does a drill during 2025 training camp.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Christian Gonzalez just became a player to watch on the injury front.

The Patriots third-year cornerback and All-Pro candidate had to leave Monday's training camp practice early with an undisclosed injury. Gonzalez appeared to hurt his left leg after a play in 11-on-11 drills, in which he covered Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs.

Gonzalez limped off the field and spent time in the back training area, where players typically go when they're banged up during practice. He did not return.

Carlton Davis, a high-priced free-agent addition, has also been missing practices and was absent on Monday. Without their clear top-2 outside corners, the Pats turned to Alex Austin and Marcellas Dial Jr. to man those spots for the majority of team drills. Marcus Jones has been almost exclusively playing slot corner.

As of this writing, there's no reporting or official update on Gonzalez' situation. Considering temperatures reached the 90s with high humidity during Monday's practice, cramps are also a possibility. But if Gonzalez is dealing with something, the hope is it doesn't linger, because he's one of the most critical pieces of the puzzle for the 2025 season.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest on Gonzalez here at 985TheSportsHub.com.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
