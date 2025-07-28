Christian Gonzalez leaves Patriots training camp practice with apparent injury

Christian Gonzalez just became a player to watch on the injury front.

The Patriots third-year cornerback and All-Pro candidate had to leave Monday's training camp practice early with an undisclosed injury. Gonzalez appeared to hurt his left leg after a play in 11-on-11 drills, in which he covered Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs.

Gonzalez limped off the field and spent time in the back training area, where players typically go when they're banged up during practice. He did not return.

Carlton Davis, a high-priced free-agent addition, has also been missing practices and was absent on Monday. Without their clear top-2 outside corners, the Pats turned to Alex Austin and Marcellas Dial Jr. to man those spots for the majority of team drills. Marcus Jones has been almost exclusively playing slot corner.

As of this writing, there's no reporting or official update on Gonzalez' situation. Considering temperatures reached the 90s with high humidity during Monday's practice, cramps are also a possibility. But if Gonzalez is dealing with something, the hope is it doesn't linger, because he's one of the most critical pieces of the puzzle for the 2025 season.