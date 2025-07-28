5 things to watch for when the Patriots begin padded practices

Padded practices are an important step during NFL training camp. They're the only time full contact is allowed, which makes them all the more valuable for both instruction evaluation.

However, In the modern NFL the number of fully-padded practices teams can have during training camp is restricted by the CBA. Teams have to have a five day 'acclimation period' before padded practices begin (that includes the report day). Once they do, they're limited to 16 such practices, with limitations on how many of those practices can be held on consecutive days.

The New England Patriots are now past the five day period, and after an off day on Sunday are able to hold their first padded practice of the summer on Monday. Padded practices should take up most of this week, and the start of next week looking ahead to the first preseason game.

After the passing game and skill position players got most of the attention over the first week of camp, what new storylines will come to the forefront with padded practices beginning? Let's take a look...

Will Campbell's first real test

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This will be the first real chance to evaluate Patriots first-round pick Will Campbell against NFL competition. With the pads coming on he'll be tested in 1-on-1s and 7-on-7s.

In the non-padded practices, Campbell has mostly lined up opposite Keion White in 11-on-11 periods. Expect the battles between those two to be one of the top storylines of the week.

After an abysmal pass protecting season last year, the Patriots made major investments in their offensive line this offseason. None was bigger than Campbell, who will now be tasked with protecting Drake Maye's blindside. There's big stakes here, and while Campbell's career obviously won't be decided by three or four practices this is his initial true test in the NFL.

Jared Wilson's continued progress

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The biggest offensive line storyline of the first four non-padded practices was just how involved rookie Jared Wilson was. He saw a significant number of top reps at center and both guard spots despite being held out of team periods for the entirety of the spring as he rehabbed from an injury.

Based on the opportunities he's getting early, it certainly seems like the coaching staff wants to find a way to get Wilson in the lineup. However, he will have to back that initial belief up with his play to ultimately earn a spot. That begins this week with padded practices.

At center in particular there will be a few things to watch with Wilson, assuming his usage stays the same or continues to build. Clean snaps are obviously one (he had one botched snap last week), but also his ability to help set protection and prevent free rushers. How his athleticism factors in on running plays will be notable as well, at both center and guard.

Stopping the run

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's not just the offensive line that will be in the spotlight with the pads coming on. This reworked defensive front will get its first real evaluation as well.

During non-padded practices the speed, quickness, and explosiveness the team made a point of adding really showed through. Just like on offense, how that speed can be countered by power in full-contact practices bears watching.

The real question for the defensive front though is its ability to stop the run. This is a team that ranked 23rd against the run last year, and in adding that speed and explosiveness got smaller up front.

Rotational players like Khyiris Tonga and Jeremiah Pharms should get some more run in these settings, but one player to keep an eye on will be free agent Milton Williams. Williams was a rotational player during his first four NFL seasons in Philadelphia (he played a career-high 48% of the team's defensive snaps last year), mainly playing on passing downs. He'll have a more regular role in New England, so run defense will need to be a bigger part of his game.

Tight end battle

Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub

Back to the offense, but stepping back from the offensive line for a second. Between spring practices and the first four days of training camp, none of the depth tight ends have managed to separate themselves. That's been during what have been mainly passing practices.

Now that run blocking will be a factor, can anybody else step up and make a push for the third tight end spot? Jack Westover has gotten most of the reps behind Hunter Henry so far (Austin Hooper remains on PUP), but will could also be a chance for primary blocking tight end UDFA CJ Dippre to show what he can do.

Attendance

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Just like on the first day of training camp overall, attendance on the first day of pads can be telling as it can indicate where certain players are at physically. Are any players more limited in contact practices?

Players to watch in this regard are mainly those who were limited in the spring or through the first few days of camp. That group includes wide receiver Stefon Diggs, tackle Morgan Moses, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, cornerback Calton Davis, safeties Kyle Dugger and Marcus Epps.