Win A Ford F-150

Imagine yourself rolling through your town in a head-turning 2025 Ford F-150, built for both the workweek and weekends. 98.5 The Sports Hub and McGovern Automotive Group wants to put you in the drivers seat of a brand new Ford F-150!

Here is how you can qualify:

Follow @985thesportshub and @mcgovernautogroup on Instagram.

@985thesportshub and @mcgovernautogroup on Instagram. Tag a friend in the comments of the pinned contest post on @98thesportshub, and include the hashtag #contest.

a friend in the comments of the pinned contest post on @98thesportshub, and include the hashtag #contest. Listen to 98.5 The Sports Hub every Friday at 7:50AM, 11:50AM, 3:50PM, and 6:50PM.

to 98.5 The Sports Hub every Friday at 7:50AM, 11:50AM, 3:50PM, and 6:50PM. If your Instagram username is called out, you have 985 seconds to call the CONTEST LINE at 617-931-0985 to qualify for the truck

If you qualify, there’s one last step before you could drive off in your new truck: you’ll need to join us for the grand prize drawing at McGovern Ford of Saugus (1481 Broadway, Saugus, MA) on September 13th!

With bold looks, the latest features, and legendary durability, the Ford F-150 is built for life in New England — whether you’re headed out of town, hauling for a side hustle, or just want to turn heads in the parking lot. If you’re ready for more power, space, and reliability, this is the truck that delivers.

Don’t miss your shot to upgrade your ride. Enter now, listen for your name, and be ready to join us in Saugus for the big reveal. You could soon have the keys in your hand.

Don't have Instagram?! You still have a chance to win - just enter below.