There’s a new ‘perfect fit’ trade option for Red Sox

Craig Breslow and the Red Sox might not like the prices on the 2025 trade deadline market. But with the team still in the playoff mix, and with the teams around them making moves to improve their club, the pressure on the club to do something in pursuit of the team's first playoff run since 2021 is real.

And now, with just days to go before the trade deadline, the Red Sox may have a chance to nab what ESPN's Buster Olney is calling a perfect fit for Boston.

"The Rays' struggles over the last month have really surprised other teams -- and the Rays' staffers, too -- and now Tampa Bay could shift to become sellers," Olney posted on X on Sunday morning. "Yandy Diaz would be an absolutely perfect fit for the Red Sox. He's making $10 million this year (the Red Sox would be on the hook for about a third of that), and he has a very attractive $12 million option for 2026."

Playing in his seventh season as a Ray, the 33-year-old Diaz is in the midst of a season that's featured a .286 average and .820 OPS, along with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs, in 99 games for Tampa Bay. The righty-swinging Diaz is also just two years removed from a downright lethal 2023 season for Tampa, with a .330 average, as well as a career-best 22 home runs and 78 RBIs.

And, as Olney noted, the contract for the Cuban-born Diaz is affordable in the now and comes with a modest $12 million option for next season. (For a team that prides itself on flexibility, getting a bat as consistent as that and with pop like that for $12 million certainly seems to be in line with that philosophy.)

Another thing of note with Diaz, of course, is that while he's spent the majority of his 2025 season at DH for Tampa, he has played some first base this season, with 103 innings over 13 games at first base this season. He has not made an error over that 103-inning sample. And Diaz was a regular at first base a year ago (112 games and nearly 1,000 innings), and was serviceable in that spot. And, for what it's worth for a Red Sox team that's constantly shuffling, Diaz also has some experience playing third, though he last played there in 2023.

The flip side to this 'perfect' fit is that if the baseball business-savvy Rays are putting him up for sale on this market, they know what the market rates are, they know what they have and they want a haul. Especially from a team they're still chasing in the wild card race and a team within their own division.

It also doesn't 'help' Breslow that Diaz has been swinging at an elite level for the last month plus, as Diaz has posted a .356 average, 1.025 OPS, 10 home runs, and 27 RBIs over his last 40 games played.

Now, given the way he's tormented them at an absolutely insane level throughout his career, the Red Sox would be beyond thrilled to get Diaz on their side of the diamond for that reason alone, to be honest. But there's also the way that Diaz has raked at Fenway Park throughout his career, with a

.317 average, four home runs, 22 RBIs, and .822 OPS in 47 career games at Fenway, which are by far his best numbers away from The Trop.