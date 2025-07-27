Aroldis Chapman, Alex Cora explain closer’s early Sunday exit

BOSTON, MA – JULY 27: As Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox looks on, pitcher Aroldis Chapman #44 leaves the game with an injury during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on July 27, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox closed out their tough post-All-Star Game interleague stretch on Sunday with a win, but had to do so without their closer. Aroldis Chapman left Sunday's 4-3 win early, after facing three batters and throwing 11 pitches in the eighth inning.

Chapman came in to start the eighth, with the 9-1-2 hitters coming up for the Dodgers. However his velocity was down and his placement was erratic. He walked the first two hitters before getting Shohei Ohtani to fly out.

At that point manager Alex Cora came to the mound with a member of the training staff. Chapman then left the game, talking with trainers in the dugout before heading back to the locker room. Jordan Hicks finished the game for the Red Sox.

After the game though, Chapman and Cora both downplayed the issue.

"Just a little spasm that I felt yesterday," Chapman said via a translator. "Just felt a little uncomfortable today, but nothing big." Chapman added that he hopes to be back "in the next couple of days."

"Tight back, he should be O.K.," Cora said when asked about Chapman.

Sunday was Chapman's 45th outing of the season, during which he's thrown 41.2innings. Both of those numbers have him on pace to just about match his usage from last year. So far this season Chapman has a 1.31 ERA and 0.82 WHIP.