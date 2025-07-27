LISTEN LIVE

Aroldis Chapman, Alex Cora explain closer’s early Sunday exit

The Boston Red Sox closed out their tough post-All-Star Game interleague stretch on Sunday with a win, but had to do so without their closer. Aroldis Chapman left Sunday’s 4-3…

Alex Barth
BOSTON, MA - JULY 27: As Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox looks on, pitcher Aroldis Chapman #44 leaves the game with an injury during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on July 27, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA – JULY 27: As Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox looks on, pitcher Aroldis Chapman #44 leaves the game with an injury during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on July 27, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox closed out their tough post-All-Star Game interleague stretch on Sunday with a win, but had to do so without their closer. Aroldis Chapman left Sunday's 4-3 win early, after facing three batters and throwing 11 pitches in the eighth inning.

Chapman came in to start the eighth, with the 9-1-2 hitters coming up for the Dodgers. However his velocity was down and his placement was erratic. He walked the first two hitters before getting Shohei Ohtani to fly out.

At that point manager Alex Cora came to the mound with a member of the training staff. Chapman then left the game, talking with trainers in the dugout before heading back to the locker room. Jordan Hicks finished the game for the Red Sox.

After the game though, Chapman and Cora both downplayed the issue.

"Just a little spasm that I felt yesterday," Chapman said via a translator. "Just felt a little uncomfortable today, but nothing big." Chapman added that he hopes to be back "in the next couple of days."

"Tight back, he should be O.K.," Cora said when asked about Chapman.

Sunday was Chapman's 45th outing of the season, during which he's thrown 41.2innings. Both of those numbers have him on pace to just about match his usage from last year. So far this season Chapman has a 1.31 ERA and 0.82 WHIP.

The Red Sox now head on the road to start next week. They begin a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Monday.

Boston Red SoxMLB
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Jun 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
MLBThere’s a new ‘perfect fit’ trade option for Red SoxTy Anderson
Apr 26, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) and relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrate after the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
MLBReport: Red Sox ‘quickly rejected’ major trade with San DiegoTy Anderson
Jun 1, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) reacts first baseman Abraham Toro (29) after defeating the Atlanta Braves during the at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
MLBRed Sox make roster move ahead of series vs. DodgersTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect