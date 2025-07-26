Report: Red Sox ‘quickly rejected’ major trade with San Diego

But that didn't mean anything in the latest round of talks between the sides, as MassLive's Sean McAdam has reported that the Red Sox 'quickly rejected' an offer from San Diego that would've sent outfielder Jarren Duran to the Padres in exchange for a return headlined by starting pitcher Dylan Cease, as well as catching prospect Ethan Salas.

McAdam put it best when he called this offer part of San Diego's 'never-ending quest' for Duran, all the Padres have proven to be downright thirsty for Duran for multiple seasons now. Honestly, it's a downright next-level want at this point. But giving this quick of a no, especially when it's known that the Red Sox need pitching help and want additional help at catcher, is certainly interesting.

Which begs the question, why not?

If the Red Sox want to trade Duran — and there's still no reason to believe that they want to do that, but rather they would be willing to if the right offer came about — one would have to assume it would be in the name of organizational flexibility and control. As is pretty much everything this team does in this era, as noted by ESPN's Jeff Passan previewing their potential deadline plans.

That, of course, tracks when considering that Duran has an $8 million club option for 2026, and then two more arbitration years through the 2028 season. Even if Duran is not producing at the All-Star level he did a season ago, that's tremendous value and by the Red Sox's standard, not something you want to simply give away without something similarly controllable coming back.

And this is where the sides, while sharing an obvious and undeniable interest in what the other is presenting, go on different paths.

Cease, while a name that the Red Sox have expressed an interest in adding this deadline, would be a pure rental and is slated to hit the open market this winter. He's also been far from dynamite this season, with a 3-10 record and 4.59 ERA, and with batters really taking it to him with strong contact this year.

But the 29-year-old Cease has shown the ability to be an elite pitcher in the past, with a 14-11 record, 3.47 ERA, and 224 strikeouts in 189.1 innings last year for the Padres on the way to a fourth-place finish in the NL Cy Young vote. And in 2022, Cease was fantastic for a mediocre White Sox team, with a 14-8 record, 2.20 ERA, and a second-place finish in the AL Cy Young vote. Cease’s 6.4 WAR in 2022 was also tops in the league.

Despite the history of success, speaking purely contractually and performance-wise, the Red Sox would probably want a bit more certainty.

Harry How/Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Dylan Cease #84 of the Padres throws a pitch against the Dodgers in Game One of the 2024 Division Series at Dodger Stadium. (Harry How/Getty Images)

And it doesn't necessarily get any easier when trying to analyze Salas.

Yes, the 19-year-old Salas is the second-best prospect in the Padres pipeline, and, yes, he would be a solid replacement bet at replacing what the Red Sox lost when they sent Kyle Teel to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet deal.

But Salas, at one point considered the best international prospect in the game, has been on the shelf since April with a back injury. And that back ailment (called a stress reaction) has proven to be a severe one, and left Salas without any sort of timetable for a return to play for Double-A San Antonio.

And it’s not as if Salas started off white-hot prior to the injury, either, with a 6-for-32 (.188) line for San Antonio before going down with that aforementioned and potentially debilitating back injury, and with a .206 average and .599 OPS in 111 games for High-A Fort Wayne during the 2024 season.

In essence, for as much upside as there is, there's an awful lot of unknown right now given what a major back injury can mean to a catcher.

Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: Jarren Duran #16 of the Red Sox drives in a run with a single in the second inning against the Nationals at Nationals Park on July 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.

But above all else, the Red Sox might not feel the same burning passion to trade an outfielder that many thought they would once have to have upon Masataka Yoshida's return, with manager Alex Cora proving able to rotate the outfield mix in a way that's given everybody pretty consistent playing time.

The biggest X-factor there has proven to be Ceddanne Rafaela, with the breakout star working in more reps at second base of late, and with Cora noting that that's going to continue to be part of his game. But given Rafaela's excellence in center, it's certainly worth asking if that is something that is indeed in the best interest of the Red Sox down the stretch.