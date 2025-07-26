11 Players that stood out on day 4 of Patriots training camp

FOXBOROUGH -- The Patriots ramped it back up on Saturday morning at training camp, after a helmet-less practice on Friday. And with the increased intensity came an increase in eventful moments.

Drake Maye and the offense had a bit of a hit-or-miss day, as the quarterback connected with one of his top receivers for the biggest play of camp so far, but also had his share of misses. Maye's accuracy was spotty, sometimes pinpoint, sometimes curiously off.

The defense, meanwhile, also had a handful of noteworthy plays in team drills. And there was some interesting usage of certain players on each side of the ball, enough to mark some notable names as "standouts" on the day.

As usual, we're covering players that stood out for both good and bad reasons, and for things as simple as where they lined up to how they performed on actual plays. With a day off on Sunday, and the first full-pad practice coming on Monday, it's starting to heat up in Foxborough.

Here are the Patriots training camp standouts for day 4 on Saturday...

QB Drake Maye

An up-and-down day for Maye, who made some of his best throws of the offseason and also had some glaring misses. Overall, he went 7-of-13 in 11-on-11, no interceptions, but one incomplete pass where the pressure was so obvious (Keion White) that he could be given a "sack." He also went 4-of-7 in 7-on-7 drills, including a 1-of-3 performance for Stefon Diggs in that period.

Maye's deep ball accuracy was inconsistent. His misses included overthrows of running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson: one on a deep ball that was a couple yards too long, despite Henderson having big-time separation down the field; and another about 20 yards long that sailed too high over Gibson's head. There was also what appeared to be a miscommunication with wide receiver Kyle Williams, but we'll put that one on the rookie.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during 2025 training camp.

That said, Maye did hook up with DeMario "Pop" Douglas (more on him below) for the best play of camp so far. As the pocket pushed back on him, Maye ran right but kept his eyes downfield instead of scrambling, then uncorked a dime on the run. That was the first glimpse at just how high the ceiling is with Maye. He also fit a couple of tight-window throws to Douglas and Hunter Henry in team drills.

Maye still needs to prove he can be more consistent with his downfield accuracy, and that he can make enough good decisions to win games. It's refreshing to not have to worry about the talent level at the quarterback position, but we're still looking to Maye to stack days and eliminate as many negative plays as possible.

WR Pop Douglas

About that highlight-reel moment...after making the catch of the day in another recent practice, Douglas is emerging as one of the most exciting players of Patriots training camp so far. On what amounted to a scramble drill, Douglas got well behind Kyle Dugger and Christian Gonzalez and finished the play with a catch in stride for what would be a "touchdown" of 50-plus yards.

Douglas looks like the clear starting slot receiver so far in camp, but plays like that serve as a reminder that he does have good long speed and could make big plays if the safeties aren't careful.

WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs unfortunately gets a mention on Saturday because he had a down day by his standards. He caught 2-of-5 passes overall, between 11-on-11 and 7-on-7, and only one of his targets (from Maye) looked to be out of reach. He had one drop in 7-on-7, and another target got broken up by Harold Landry.

It's been a good camp overall for Diggs so far, and he looks like his usual quick self out there. But after Saturday's practice, he's looking to bounce back on Monday.

RB TreVeyon Henderson

The rookie looks as explosive as any weapon on the team through four days of training camp, and that's no exaggeration. The running backs have been working deep a lot, and Henderson consistently toasted coverage. Maye had the aforementioned overthrows, but backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs hit him wide-open on a wheel route in 11-on-11. Dobbs also overthrew Henderson on one deep wheel that looked like the rookie had gotten open by more than 10 yards.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) walks to the practice fields.

Henderson may be too undeniable of a talent to keep him away from the starters for too long. He's hovered between the top-two units, as he and other rookies are eased in. But he's clearly the most explosive back on the team. The defense may have to adjust how they cover him in the passing game, and the same may be the case for the Patriots' in-season opponents.

WR Javon Baker

After an ehhh start to camp, which could be make-or-break for him, Baker made some notable plays on Saturday. Maye most notably hit Baker deep in 7-on-7, after he toasted safety Jaylinn Hawkins. It was notable to see Baker mix in a bit with the starters in team drills.

If Baker can string days together, he could create more of a competition between himself and Kendrick Bourne. But he's clearly behind Diggs, Douglas, Williams and Kayshon Boutte, at a minimum. So it's still an uphill battle for Baker, but he could make noise if he keeps making plays with Maye.

TE Jack Westover

Westover gets a nod for Saturday because he was the clear "next man up" at tight end after Hunter Henry, with Austin Hooper limited in practice. One of the sneakier storylines to watch at Patriots training camp is the tight end depth chart, and Westover looks to be gaining traction as the third guy, and No. 2 without Hooper.

DE Keion White

White made his presence felt on multiple occasions in 11-on-11. On one play, he lined up out wide then split left tackle Will Campbell and left guard Cole Strange with an outside-to-inside fake, forcing Maye to scramble. On Maye's final rep of the day in 11-on-11, White's inside pressure on Garrett Bradbury was so obvious that we ruled that a sack.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) and defensive end Keion White (99) work on a drill during 2025 training camp.

Primed for a breakthrough season, White has been a problem both off the edge and through interior gaps. It'll be interesting to see how he and the O-line match up in full pads.

LB Robert Spillane

Spillane is off to a great start as the Patriots' clear top inside linebacker, and quickly made the offense take notice. He broke up Maye's first two pass attempts of 11-on-11, one against Westover and another against Douglas. Spillane may be more known for his tackling, but he's made plays in coverage in recent seasons and could do more of the same as an off-ball linebacker for the Pats. He's a clear starter and potentially a critical piece.

LB Jack Gibbens

Gibbens got to take the field for the first play of 7-on-7 and mixed in at times with the starters on defense. Jahlani Tavai left practice early, which allowed Gibbens the opportunity. Despite being an end-of-the-roster question mark when it comes to cutdown day, Gibbens has built-in trust with head coach Mike Vrabel and could have an in-road to winning the competition on the linebacker depth chart.

S Jabrill Peppers

Peppers intercepted a deflected ball on an ill-advised pass attempt by Dobbs into heavy traffic during 11-on-11. The veteran safety has played all over the field for the defense throughout Patriots training camp, both around the line of scrimmage and deep. He's one of the few holdovers that always felt like a perfect fit for Vrabel, and so far so good for him.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) works out at 2025 minicamp.

OT Demontrey Jacobs

The offensive line continues to be the biggest concern on the team, especially after the wide receivers as a group are off to a solid start. And after the Morgan Moses signing signified that right tackle was settled, suddenly it feels in flux, because we're seeing a good amount of Jacobs with the starters in team drills. His worst moment came on the play that ended with the Peppers interception, because it looked like he'd committed what would be called a false start in a real game.