Patriots training camp notebook: Testing the install on Day 4

Quarterback Drake Maye throws during practice on the opening day of New England Patriots training camp on July 23, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

After their installation walkthrough day on Friday, New England Patriots training camp ramped back up on Saturday. In what was the longest and most intense practice of the summer so far the Patriots worked for about two hours on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

The focus of Friday's practice, according to head coach Mike Vrabel, was to install much of the team's third-down schemes at a walkthrough pace. Saturday's practice looked to be working on some of those concepts in both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 full-speed settings.

Defensively, the players seemed to pick everything up. While it wasn't a perfect day for the unit there were not clear mental mistakes or miscues during the course of practice.

Offensively it was a bit more up-and-down. There were highpoints, but also instances of self-inflicted mistakes like overthrows and drops. We'll start there as we get into today's notebook...

Drake Maye starts slow, rebounds quickly

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Friday saw a different approach for the offense and Drake Maye in particular. After making 'take a profit' short throws and checkdowns for the first few days of camp, he pushed the ball down the field more aggressively on Saturday.

The first offense vs. defense periods on Saturday were a 7-on-7 session. In the past those have been a strong suit for Maye, but he started on a rough note. On back-to-back plays he overthrew open receivers, missing Stefon Diggs on an open crosser and then Antonio Gibson after he got behind the defense on a wheel route (both Gibson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson got open repeatedly on wheel routes on Saturday). He also had an out route to Diggs broken up by Christian Gonzalez.

However, Maye bounced back in a big way for his next turn of 7-on-7s. He completed all three passes, capped by a deep ball right in stride to Javon Baker up the sideline.

11-on-11s went a similar way for Maye. After having a couple of incompletions early he started hitting tight-window throws in the middle of the field. That included one perfectly leading Hunter Henry on a crosser and then another on a deep in to Pop Douglas. There was also a strong layered throw to Kayshon Boutte on a deep in.

Later in the 11-on-11s Maye had the play of the day and what might have been the play of camp. With nobody open after his initial reads he rolled out of the pocket to his right. Douglas saw him rolling out and broke up field up the sideline. Maye hit him on the run in stride for the touchdown.

Maye did have one more overthrow late in practice to Hunter Henry, but overall bounced back well after a rough start. He finished 7-of-13 in 11-on-11s and 4-of-7 in 7-on-7s. Now the goal will be for him to cut back on those spray throws as he builds chemistry in this new offense.

Pop pops

While Maye was up-and-down, the clear player of the day for the offense on Saturday was Pop Douglas. In addition to making the scramble play to give Maye a window on their deep connection Douglas had another contested fadeaway catch on the sideline over Marcus Jones on an out route. Douglas has made multiple contested catches so far this summer which is notable because that has not been a part of his game he's tapped into often in the past.

Douglas also got open on a deep in for a connection with Maye later in practice for his third catch, and had a few more instances where he got open but the ball didn't come his way for one reason or another. Overall it was a very impressive day for Douglas, who looks like he could be in for a big role in this offense based on the way he's been used early in camp.

Other receivers

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Douglas was clearly the standout from the wide receiver room on Saturday. Here are some notes on the other receivers...

-Kayshon Boutte continues to be involved. He's been involved in a couple of nice timing pattern plays with Maye over the past few days, highlighting their chemistry.

-Tough day for Stefon Diggs. He had at least one drop, and another play that was on the line of a drop or fumble when he appeared to initially make a catch before losing the ball when contacted by the defender from behind. In total he caught two or three of his five targets between 7s and 11s, depending on that fumble/drop play. He'll look to get his momentum going again in the first padded practice Monday.

-Javon Baker got his first work of the summer with Drake Maye, and capitalized with that long touchdown catch. That comes after Baker was getting open working with the second and third units over the first few days of camp. He's got a long way to go, but it felt like a good first week for Baker.

Another step forward for Jared Wilson

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Rookie Jared Wilson's workload continues to grow. Not only is he still repping at center, left guard, and right guard (mainly at the first two) but on Saturday took the initial reps at center. That's a first for this camp.

It's not just impressive that Wilson is getting this many reps as a rookie, but that he's doing it after missing all of the team drills in the spring as he rehabbed from an undisclosed injury. It seems like the coaching staff is looking at multiple ways to get him in the lineup.

In order for that to ultimately happen though, Wilson will have to prove he can hold his own against NFL talent. That test will really begin on Monday with the first padded practice.

Spillane shows up

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Fans in attendance for Saturday's practice (and it was a lot, with the ramps opening up for overflow crowd) got a crash course in just how involved the middle linebacker position is in the Patriots' new defense. Robert Spillane was everywhere on Saturday, having his best practice of the summer.

The highlight for Spillane was in that initial 11-on-11 sequence. He had back-to-back pass breakups. The first was in man coverage on Hunter Henry, and then he had another leaping up from his zone in the middle of the field to knock a ball away from Pop Douglas. There was nearly a third PBU as well, with Maye just getting the ball over him on a completion to Kayshon Boutte. At the very least, Spillane forced a higher-difficulty throw.

Even when he wasn't knocking down passes Spillane was regularly by the ball, showing impressive sideline-to-sideline range. He also had a pressure coming through on a blitz.

Today's turnover

Robert Spillane wasn't the only linebacker getting his hands on the ball on Saturday. Joshua Dobbs tried connecting with Antonio Gibson short over the middle, but the pass was knocked away by Jack Gibbens. The ball bounced to Jabrill Peppers, who snagged it out of the air for the INT. Harold Landry had a PBU as well.

Attendance

Right tackle Morgan Moses and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were not on the field for the start of practice. Demontrey Jacobs took reps at right tackle and Antonio Gibson and TreVeyon Henderson rotated at running back until the first 11-on-11 period, when both took the field and rejoined the offense. They then participated the normal amount from there on out.

Carlton Davis was not on the field for Saturday's practice. He had missed Thursday, but returned Friday for the walkthrough. Vrabel had mentioned on Friday Davis having some maintenance days after he opened camp on NFI.

Ja'Lynn Polk was also absent again. He has now missed the first four days of camp as he deals with "minor muscle tightness."

Autin Hooper, Mack Hollins, Vederian Lowe, and Josh Minkins all remain out on PUP/NFI.

What's next?