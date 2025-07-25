Red Sox trade target swiped off board by direct competitor

Jun 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor (22) rounds the bases after hitting his two-run home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The teams around the Red Sox in the American League wild card race aren't going to simply fade out of frame. Not by design, anyway, as made clear by Mariners front office head Jerry Dipoto's decision to 'buy' on Thursday night.

And not just buy, but buy on a player that was of an obvious interest to Craig Breslow and the Red Sox, with the M's adding first baseman Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks in exchange for two pitching prospects.

A power-swinging lefty, Naylor comes to Seattle in the midst of a season that’s featured a .292 average, .807 OPS (second-best of his career), and 11 home runs and 59 RBIs in 93 games for Arizona. Naylor is also just one year removed from what was an obvious breakout campaign in Cleveland, with a career-best 31 bombs and 108 RBIs in 152 games for the Guardians last season.

Naylor will join a Seattle club full of sluggers — from Cal Raleigh to the white-hot Randy Arozarena (11 homers in his last 20 games) — on a team that's been one of the hottest in baseball. Seattle has posted seven wins in their last 10 games, and begin Friday with 11 wins in July, which is the fourth-most in MLB.

Seattle also begins the weekend a half game ahead of the Red Sox for the second wild card spot in the American League, and with the Mariners continuing a series against the Angels while the Red Sox begin their weekend series against the Dodgers at Fenway Park.

The pitching prospects the Mariners sent to the D’Backs in the trade, Ashton Izzi and Brandyn Garcia, were both top-20 prospects in the Seattle pipeline at the time of their time, according to latest rankings from Baseball America. The outlet had the 21-year-old Izzi regarded as the 13th-best prospect in the Mariner farm system, while the 25-year-old Garcia ranked 19th.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, were considered to be in the running for the 28-year-old Naylor prior to his move to Rain City, with ESPN's Buster Olney linking Naylor to the Red Sox just a day before the Mariners-Diamondbacks trade.

Jun 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Diamondbacks designated hitter Josh Naylor celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

With Naylor off the board, Boston's search for potential help at first base could see them shift their focus to the Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn, an All Star with a .281 average and 12 home runs in 89 games for Baltimore this season.

But in a thin market, O'Hearn could fetch something that exceeds the prices that the Red Sox want to pay this deadline, especially if they are going to find themselves prioritizing a more pressing need (pitching) over another bat.