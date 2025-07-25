Red Sox reportedly still looking into getting dynamic NL starter

The Boston Red Sox could still use a No. 2 starting pitcher to park behind Garrett Crochet. Would Dylan Cease fit the bill?

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Red Sox have checked in with the Padres about a possible trade for Cease. This isn't the first time the Sox have been linked to Cease, who is having a bit of a down year by his standards. Once considered a potential ace, Cease is 3-10 with a 4.59 ERA in 21 starts so far in the 2025 season.

However, Cease can still strike people out with the best of them. His 11.4 K's per nine innings rank third in the major leagues. His 3.59 FIP (fielding-independent pitching) suggests that he's had some bad luck with the defense behind him. Not that the Red Sox, who lead the majors in errors, would fix that.

But Cease can still deliver with his deadly fastball-slider combination. He's averaged 97.1 on his fastball so far in 2025, while his slider dips below 90. Batters appear to be more aggressive against his heater this season, as evidenced by a 69.9% swing rate on pitches in the strike zone, up from 67.2% in 2024, but the overall contact rate against him is down slightly (69.3% to 67.7%).

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a game.

Cease still has ace-level stuff, and perhaps a change of scenery might help him get back to his 2022-24 level (3.40 ERA in that span). And he might make logical sense to swap for outfielder and California native Jarren Duran, if the Padres would go for that. Cease's ballooned ERA may help keep his price tag down, and he's on an expiring contract.

If Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow can snag Cease for minimal prospects, or for a major-leaguer that's not part of Boston's future, Cease would make for a legitimate boost to the rotation. He'd be an easy top-3 option, if not the clear No. 2 after Crochet.