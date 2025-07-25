LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox reportedly still looking into getting dynamic NL starter

Could Boston thread the needle by adding a talented arm without paying too steep of a price?

Matt Dolloff
Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a game.

Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a game.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox could still use a No. 2 starting pitcher to park behind Garrett Crochet. Would Dylan Cease fit the bill?

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Red Sox have checked in with the Padres about a possible trade for Cease. This isn't the first time the Sox have been linked to Cease, who is having a bit of a down year by his standards. Once considered a potential ace, Cease is 3-10 with a 4.59 ERA in 21 starts so far in the 2025 season.

However, Cease can still strike people out with the best of them. His 11.4 K's per nine innings rank third in the major leagues. His 3.59 FIP (fielding-independent pitching) suggests that he's had some bad luck with the defense behind him. Not that the Red Sox, who lead the majors in errors, would fix that.

But Cease can still deliver with his deadly fastball-slider combination. He's averaged 97.1 on his fastball so far in 2025, while his slider dips below 90. Batters appear to be more aggressive against his heater this season, as evidenced by a 69.9% swing rate on pitches in the strike zone, up from 67.2% in 2024, but the overall contact rate against him is down slightly (69.3% to 67.7%).

Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a game.Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a game.

Cease still has ace-level stuff, and perhaps a change of scenery might help him get back to his 2022-24 level (3.40 ERA in that span). And he might make logical sense to swap for outfielder and California native Jarren Duran, if the Padres would go for that. Cease's ballooned ERA may help keep his price tag down, and he's on an expiring contract.

If Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow can snag Cease for minimal prospects, or for a major-leaguer that's not part of Boston's future, Cease would make for a legitimate boost to the rotation. He'd be an easy top-3 option, if not the clear No. 2 after Crochet.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Sox do anything major to add to the 2025 roster, based on some cold water thrown on their trade deadline plans by Jeff Passan. But with Cease, perhaps they could thread the needle by adding a dynamic arm without paying too steep of a price.

NEXT: The Red Sox Have A Clear Preference For A Trade Deadline Bat

Boston Red SoxDylan Cease
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Jun 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor (22) rounds the bases after hitting his two-run home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
MLBRed Sox trade target swiped off board by direct competitorTy Anderson
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow
MLBMLB insider throws cold water on Red Sox deadline plansTy Anderson
Taylor Ward #3 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a home run during a game.
MLBThe Red Sox have a clear preference for a trade deadline batMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect