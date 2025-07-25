Red Sox make roster move ahead of series vs. Dodgers

Jun 1, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) reacts first baseman Abraham Toro (29) after defeating the Atlanta Braves during the at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The MLB trade deadline is officially less than a week away for the Red Sox.

But Boston's first move of deadline week has come on the health front, with infielder Marcelo Mayer placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right wrist sprain. Mayer's trip to the injured list is retroactive to July 24.

The update on Mayer comes after the 22-year-old Mayer was seen with a splint on his wrist following Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Phillies to avoid what would've been a three-game sweep in Philly. It was unclear exactly when Mayer hurt the wrist, though he did appear to be grabbing at it during a fifth-inning at bat against Philadelphia's Jesus Luzardo.

Mayer did leave the game after the at bat.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Mayer did not have a clear update as to the severity of the injury. He was seen spotted in a different kind of brace the next time he was spotted, though, as noted by MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

In action for 44 games with Boston this season, Mayer has hit .228 with four home runs and 10 RBIs. The lefty-swinging Mayer, who has his struggles when it comes to batting lefty pitching, has hit better in the month of July, with a .244 average (11-for-45) and four doubles for the Red Sox.

The obvious hope for the Red Sox is that this is indeed just a minor setback and that Mayer will be healthy and on the field for more meaningful baseball games down the stretch. But it is worth mentioning that Mayer has battled right wrist issues in the past, and that this is going to just another thing for the Red Sox to monitor as they continue to make their trade deadline decisions.

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images BOSTON, MA - MAY 24: Marcelo Mayer # 39 of the Boston Red Sox heads for the dugout after the eighth inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on May 24, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

With Mayer out, the club has recalled David Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester.

A speedy infielder capable of playing second, third, and short, Hamilton has hit .179 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 62 games for Boston this season, and swiped 15 bags along the way.

In addition to the moves on the injury front, the club also assigned relief pitcher Zack Kelly to Single-A Greenville as part of a rehab assignment. Kelly, who has made 17 appearances this season, is working his way back from an oblique injury and has not pitched for the Red Sox since June 29.