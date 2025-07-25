Patriots will ‘have conversation’ about signing recently-released Christian Wilkins

In a bit of a surprise move on Thursday evening, the Las Vegas Raiders released defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The move came one year after the Raiders made Wilkins, 29, one of the highest-paid players in his free agency class, signing him to a four-year, $110 million dollar deal in the spring of 2024.

Among the other teams reportedly interested in Wilkins at the time were the New England Patriots. The Patriots faced Wilkins regularly during his first five NFL seasons when he was in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins. He'd also represent a local addition, as a native of Springfield, Mass. who went on to attend Framingham High School and then Suffield Academy in Connecticut.

Now that he's available again, would the Patriots be interested? Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked that question on Friday morning.

"I think we'll have a conversation," Vrabel said. "This is pretty new, so I don't have all the information on where Christian is. I know Christian, recruited him when he was up here in the area in Connecticut going to high school [while Vrabel was an assistant at Ohio State], so I'm sure we'll have a conversation."

There is a lot to dive into when it comes to Wilkins' situation. In his last fully-healthy season in 2023 he had a career high nine sacks and 61 pressures with the Dolphins. He recorded two sacks in five games in his first season with the Raiders last year, before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

That foot issue appears to have spurred the main problem between Wilkins and the Raiders. According to multiple reports the Raiders - now with a new head coach and GM - were not happy with the way Wilkins was going about his rehab. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team wanted Wilkins to have surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his foot, but Wilkins "declined several medical opinions" opting to try to rehab through the injury. Wilkins had opened training camp on the Raiders' PUP list before getting cut.

First and foremost, if the Patriots are interested in signing Wilkins they would need a plan to get him cleared medically. It's unclear whether or not he'd be open to having surgery under a different organization.

Then there's the matter of what his contract would look like, as Wilkins may not be getting any more money from the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition to releasing Wilkins, the Raiders voided the $35.2 million in guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

While he has filed a grievance with the NFLPA, he may not have the money coming in from a former team like other big name players who get released. The Patriots do have plenty of cap space right now (currently projected at just under $60 million), but how much would they be willing to commit to a player dealing with this kind of injury situation?

Finally, there's the matter of fit. On one hand defensive tackle is one of the Patriots' most complete position. After missing out on Wilkins in 2024 they signed Milton Williams this past spring and put him next to Christian Barmore, who is returning from a blood clot issue. Keion White is in the mix in the interior as well. Jeremiah Pharms, free agent signing Khyiris Tonga, and rookie fourth-round pick Joshua Farmer offer depth behind them.

At the same time, the Patriots are coming off of back-to-back four win seasons. There's something to be said for simply adding talent wherever and whenever possible (assuming health). Prior to his injury, Wilkins was viewed as one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL - as the contract he signed with the Raiders suggests.