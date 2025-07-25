Patriots training camp notebook: Slowing things down on Day 3

Day 3 of New England Patriots training camp saw the team slow things down. Players were on the field without any sorts of pads or shells - including helmets - for the session.

As head coach Mike Vrabel explained before practice, Friday's practice was an install period. After working on first down plays on Thursday, the team worked on more situational plays for this practice, with the goal of ramping up into these key situations on Saturday.

"We're going to add third-down today," Vrabel explained before practice. "Today will be a lighter day so that you guys can understand that this will be more of a walkthrough. But again, it's important, I think, to see how our team responds and are able to work in that capacity. I'm hopeful that we can get something out of this, come back, really have some speed tomorrow and really have a good one tomorrow before our day off."

For portions of practice, the offense and defense worked separately against air for the install, which is something we saw the team do in the spring. When they came together it was at that jogging pace, focusing heavily on the passing game. While the plays themselves weren't run as quickly there was a good tempo to practice that allowed them to fit a good number of overall plays into the shorter session. There was also a special teams period that focused on punts and punt return/block setup.

Tomorrow will be the real test, as Vrabel mentioned 'having some speed' in that practice. That will likely be running through a lot of what was installed today as more of an evaluation. That will set the Patriots up for their first padded practice of the summer, which is expected to be on Monday after the off day.

In addition to installing the playbook, a practice like this can also help players fine-tune aspects of their technique as well as get mental reps. Pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson explained after practice what a day like today does for him.

"I've got to be super intentional on days like this. Obviously you can kind of slack off when you don't have to go hard - as intense and as hard. So I've got to be super intentional with steps and footwork and details and alignments, and all the mental reps I can get, whether I'm in or I'm not in. It's needed for the body for sure but it's something where, you need to take your mental times too."

Given the tempo, there weren't really any takeaways from Friday in terms of player performance. The biggest observations were who was and wasn't on the field. In that spirit, here's a few more quick notes...

-Friday saw the return of multiple players to practice, albeit at the lower tempo. Cornerback Carlton Davis and defense tackle Jahvaree Ritzee were back on the field after not taking part in Thursday's practice. Christian Barmore also returned to team drills after being limited on Thursday. The only player not on the field who is not on PUP/NFI was Ja'Lynn Polk, who has now missed the first three days of camp with "minor muscle tightness."

-The rotation continues on the offensive line. Jared Wilson continues to get top reps at both center and left guard. He also got one quick sequence at right guard. Demontrey Jacobs continues to look like the top backup tackle, rotating in at right and also seeing some brief snaps on the left side at the same time Wilson was at right guard.

-The veteran wide receivers were the most involved with Drake Maye for the walkthrough. Stefon Diggs, Pop Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte saw most of the time with others rotating in.