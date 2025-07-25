LISTEN LIVE

Patriots hosting UFL standout for workout

As the New England Patriots continue to ramp up with training camp, the team is also keeping an eye on the free agency market. On Friday they hosted defensive back…

Alex Barth
Jun 8, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Birmingham Stallions running back Ricky Person (23) works against Michigan Panthers defensive back Kedrick Whitehead (32) during the first half of the USFL conference championship football game at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

As the New England Patriots continue to ramp up with training camp, the team is also keeping an eye on the free agency market. On Friday they hosted defensive back Kedrick Whitehead for a workout as first reported by James Larsen of Pro Football Network.

Whitehead, 25, spent the last two years in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers. He played a hybrid slot cornerback/safety role, and last year recorded 42 tackles with four pass breakups. That performance earned him All-UFL honors as a cornerback. In addition he played multiple special teams roles and was named the 2025 UFL Special Teams Player of the Year.

This new coaching staff has shown they will dip into the UFL talent pool. Prior to training camp the Patriots signed Yasir Durant after he was named an All-UFL tackle.

Prior to his UFL stint Whitehead was briefly a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was with them for training camp in 2023 after they signed him as a UDFA out of Delaware.

If the Patriots do end up wanting to sign Whitehead, they would need to make a corresponding move. Their roster is currently full at 90 players.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
